Monday we all get a chance to enjoy Acorn TV’s first-ever feature motion picture. Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears, brings back Essie Davis in the staring role as Phryne Fisher, the stylish heroine of the Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries the worldwide hit Australian series.

If you have never seen the program it was based on the novels by Kerry Greenwood, which follow the adventures of Phryne Fisher, a sexy aristocrat who moonlights as a private detective in 1920s Melbourne, with great costumes, beautiful locations and creative storylines that very well written.

The show ran for three seasons and it has become an international hit including here in the U.S.where Acorn TV is the streaming home for the series.

After Miss Fisher ended, Davis has gone on to become a hot star after three great roles in hit series The Babadook, The White Princess and of course her outstanding performance as Lady Crane on Game of Thrones. However, it was Davis who brought to life the wonderfully clever character Phryne Fisher that made her famous.

Davis stars as the slinky, seductive and risk-taking detective who is way ahead of her time as a modern woman in this breathtaking film that is set in the late 1920’s. Just like in the series Davis is joined by her delightful and talented cast that Miss Fisher fans have come to love.

The Crypt of Tears follows Miss Phryne Fisher as she embarks on an exotic globe-trotting adventure when she frees a young Bedouin girl from her unjust imprisonment in late 1920s Jerusalem and unravels a wartime mystery concerning priceless emeralds, ancient curses and the truth behind the suspicious disappearance of the girl’s forgotten tribe. The film also features series regular Nathan Page as Detective Inspector Jack Robinson, and they are joined by her right-hand assistant Dorthy Williams played by Ashleigh Cummings.

This is a film well worth watching and an even better idea might be to check out all three series on Acorn TV before you watch the wonderful Crypt of Tears.