Mike Pence Files Paperwork To Run For President In 2024

Arjun Singh

Former Vice President Mike Pence has filed paperwork to run for president in 2024, according to a new filing with the Federal Election Commission.

Pence, who served as vice president and two-time running mate to former President Donald Trump, also a candidate in the race, will be the eighth candidate to run for the Republican nomination. Pence has been widely expected to enter the race, with a campaign announcement scheduled for Wednesday in Des Moines, Iowa. Pence’s filed for his candidacy on Monday, according to the FEC.

Pence, 63, has appeared at events in Iowa recently and campaigned for Republicans in the 2022 midterm elections. Pence has been shunned by Trump following his refusal to cooperate with Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021, when Pence, as President of the Senate, presided over a joint session of Congress to constitutionally certify the results.

Trump has previously said that Pence “committed political suicide for that decision.” Pence currently polls at 3.8% nationally for the Republican nomination, according to an average of all polls published by RealClearPolitics. He trails, Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

