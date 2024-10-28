Megyn Kelly Reveals Her ‘Single Issue’ To Bill Maher

Harold Hutchison

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly told HBO host Bill Maher Friday night that child sex changes were almost her “single issue” in the presidential election.

Polling shows that a majority of voters favor banning sex change procedures for children. Kelly said children undergoing sex-change procedures was “the issue of our time” during her appearance on “Real Time With Bill Maher.”

“Almost equally important, maybe as important, is what we are doing to our children with this trans insanity,” Kelly, who revealed in a September 2021 interview that she pulled her sons from a school where they were asked weekly about whether they were sure they were boys, told Maher. “I mean, this is almost my single issue. We are chopping off the healthy body parts of young children.”

When an audience member reacted to Kelly’s comments, she responded, “100% we are doing that.”

“Well, we are definitely doing that,” Maher noted.

The United Kingdom banned the use of puberty blockers in July, as European countries are backing away from immediately pushing children into so-called “gender-affirming care.” Kelly said that doctors often carried out child sex changes “without any inquisition” before warning the audience she was about to “deliver a truth bomb.”

“Kids who are suffering from bullying, or who have been sexually assaulted, or who are going through normal puberty and feel uncomfortable in their bodies will say to their parents, I’m not sure, maybe I am gender confused,” Kelly explained. “They will send them in to a psychiatrist or psychologist who are told by our organizations, the American Psychiatry Association and all the others that run their licensing, you must affirm, affirm is the only standard. And so the child gets told, you’re right, you’re secretly a boy or vice-versa, and the child gets put on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, which sterilize the child … We’re talking about nine, ten, eleven year olds, who cannot give informed consent.”

“It’s the issue of our time, with respect to children and women’s rights,” Kelly added later, with Maher conceding, “We’re the only country that still does it this way.”

Kelly told Maher that other countries previously used the same “gender-affirming” approach currently used in the United States, but “then they realized there’s no evidence it helps, and there’s a lot of evidence it hurts, then they stopped.”

Maher also referenced Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy, who revealed to the New York Times Wednesday that she did she did not publish the results of a $9.7 million taxpayer-funded study on the effects of puberty blockers on children because she feared the results would boost arguments made by opponents of sex-change procedures for children.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.