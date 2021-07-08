Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares President Biden’s Door-To-Door Vaccine Push To Nazi Storm Troopers

Andrew Trunsky

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared President Joe Biden’s push to get more Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus to those who helped Adolf Hitler rise to power in Nazi Germany.

“Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people,” Greene wrote Tuesday. “People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations.”

“Brown shirts” were a group loyal to Hitler in the 1920s and 1930s that guarded early Nazi Party meetings and many later served in the Nazi army.

Biden said earlier this week that his administration would send public health officials “community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and often times door-to-door, literally knocking on doors” in an attempt to convince those who have not gotten vaccinated to do so.

Greene’s comments are not the first time she has invoked the Holocaust when discussing coronavirus measures. She has previously compared it to the lockdowns and mask mandates that many states imposed.

“You know, we can look back at a time in history when people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany,” Greene said in May. “And this is exactly the type of abuse that [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people.



People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations.



You can’t force people to be part of the human experiment. https://t.co/S8qlstuSqL — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 6, 2021

Her remarks sparked a pointed rebuke from other Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling,” McCarthy said in May. “The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling.”

After initially defending her remarks and accusing the media of distorting them, Greene later visited the Holocaust museum and apologized.

“The Holocaust is — there’s nothing comparable to it. It’s — it happened, and, you know, over six million Jewish people were murdered,” Greene said during a press conference after her visit. “More than that, there were not just Jewish people — black people, Christians, all kinds of groups. Children. People that the Nazis didn’t believe were good enough or perfect enough.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.