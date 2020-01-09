Local auto dealer makes big news by selling over 7,000 cars in 2019.

TAMPA, FL, Brandon Ford, a Tampa, Florida Ford dealer,

became the largest volume Ford dealership among all 3,000+ Ford dealers in the United States for all of 2019. According to the Ford factory sales report for the Nation, Brandon Ford sold 7,114 new Ford vehicles during the year, and was competing with Ford dealerships in the nation’s largest metropolitan areas.

Tampa has half the population of Detroit and almost one tenth the population of Los Angeles.



Wayne Hammond, General Manager of Brandon Ford is very pleased with the dealership’s sales growth and looks to make 2020 even better. “We are thrilled to be the largest Volume Ford Dealership in the World. Less than 20 years ago we weren’t even the #1 Ford dealer in Tampa! So this level of growth and volume is VERY exciting!

I couldn’t be more impressed with our team’s performance and more grateful for the loyalty of our customers. But I believe 2020 will be even better. Our inventory and selection is the best it has ever been, Ford is coming out with some wonderful, new products and we’ve implemented new programs to enhance the customer experience.

And as the World’s largest volume Ford store, we have the ability to deliver a huge selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, more aggressive prices and outstanding service to Florida and the surrounding states.”

In addition to their new and pre-owned retail sales showrooms, they offer full service and parts, and collision repair services, all convenient to their Adamo drive location.