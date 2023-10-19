Live Video Updates: Biden meets with Israeli leaders and also works on getting suport from players in the Middle East

More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israel invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas’ leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.

The war that began Oct. 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides, with more than 4,000 dead.

Here’s the latest on the war:4:46 AM EDTLatest news on the warShare