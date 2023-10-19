Live Video Updates: Biden meets with Israeli leaders and also works on getting suport from players in the Middle East

More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israel invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas’ leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.
The war that began Oct. 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides, with more than 4,000 dead.
Here's the latest on the war:4:46 AM EDT
- President Joe Biden has arrived in Israel as Middle East turmoil grows following the hospital explosion in Gaza. But a planned four-way summit in Jordan has been postponed.
- The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says an Israeli airstrike hit a hospital in Gaza City, killing at least 500 people. Israeli authorities have denied involvement in the explosion and say it was caused by a misfired Palestinian rocket.
- The U.N. Security Council is scheduled to vote on a resolution about the fighting between Hamas and Israel, but negotiations on the wording were still underway.