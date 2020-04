Due to the COVID 19 VIRUS and the importance of self-distancing we at News Talk Florida want to do our part to make sure you have access to religious services from your own home. As we all shelter in place we will do our best to keep you informed of the latest information.

With that in mind, we offer you access to Easter Sunday Sunrise services that will begin at 6 a.m. ET. We hope that this gives you some comfort in these trying times.