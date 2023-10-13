LIVE Video Coverage:Israel prepares for possible ground assault in Gaza as war deaths mount

The Israeli government is under intense public pressure Thursday to topple Hamas after its militants stormed through a border fence Saturday and killed hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at an outdoor music festival.
Hamas said it launched its attack Saturday because Palestinians’ suffering had become intolerable under unending Israeli military occupation, increasing settlements in the West Bank and a 16-year-long blockade in Gaza.
Here’s what’s happening on Day 6 of the war:
