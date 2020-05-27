LIVE Video Coverage of today’s launch starting at 4 pm.

CBS NEWS – A new era in the American space program is set to begin as two veteran NASA astronauts lift off aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon en route to the International Space Station. Weather permitting, the launch is scheduled for 4:33 p.m. EDT Wednesday from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

It will be the first launch of American astronauts from U.S. soil in nearly nine years, since the final flight of the Space Shuttle Atlantis in 2011. It will also be the first manned flight for the SpaceX Crew Dragon and the first time a commercial spacecraft has carried NASA astronauts into orbit.

How to watch the SpaceX Crew Dragon launch