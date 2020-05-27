LIVE Video Coverage of today’s launch starting at 4 pm.

CBS NEWS – A new era in the American space program is set to begin as two veteran NASA astronauts lift off aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon en route to the International Space Station. Weather permitting, the launch is scheduled for 4:33 p.m. EDT Wednesday from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.
It will be the first launch of American astronauts from U.S. soil in nearly nine years, since the final flight of the Space Shuttle Atlantis in 2011. It will also be the first manned flight for the SpaceX Crew Dragon and the first time a commercial spacecraft has carried NASA astronauts into orbit.
WATCH LIVE FREE ON CBSN – THE 24 HOUR LIVE STREAMING SERVICE
How to watch the SpaceX Crew Dragon launch
- What: Launch of SpaceX Crew Dragon carrying two NASA astronauts
- Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2020
- Time: 4:33 p.m. EDT
- Location: The Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral, Florida
- On TV: Your local CBS station
- Live stream online: Pre-launch coverage begins 12 p.m. EDT Wednesday in the video player above. Watch live launch coverage on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
- 24 hours of live coverage: A live stream of the mission will continue in the video player above for more than 24 hours, until the Crew Dragon docks at the space station on Thursday, May 28.