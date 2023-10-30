Live Video Coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas as the ground battle in Gaza moves forward

We begin with an update from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he spoke on Saturday night October 28th and addressed the new phase of the war with Hamas.

“Last night, additional ground forces entered Gaza, marking the beginning of the second stage of the war, whose goal is to destroy the military and political capabilities of Hamas and to bring our kidnapped citizens back,” Prime Minister Netanyahu said in an evening briefing.

“We are only at the beginning of the road. The war will be tough and long,” the Prime Minister said. But he stressed, “We are prepared for it. This is our second War of Independence. This is our mission, our purpose in life, and together we will prevail.”

Netanyahu said that not only do “the people and the leadership stand behind our soldiers,” but also the international community is rooting for Israel.

“Our partners understand that if Israel doesn’t win, they will be next,” he said. “Many around the world understand well that Israel is not only fighting its war but a war for all of humanity, a war of humanity against barbarism.”

The Prime Minister’s statements were followed up Sunday as the Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson addressed the issue of lack of fuel in Gaza.

The IDF said that while Hamas has continued to contend that Israel is not giving them enough oil to power their hospitals, that is simply not true.

Israeli officials say Hamas has fuel but isn’t distributing it to Palestinian civilians.

The Israel Defense Forces reported that Hamas militants have control over more than 500,000 liters of fuel in tanks inside besieged Gaza.

The IDF also reported that their intel shows that Hamas has a command center directly underneath the al-Shifa Hospital in central Gaza. The placing of a command center under a hospital is in direct violation the rules of the Geneva Convention.

The exact rule being violated is Article 12(4) of Additional Protocol I, which states: ‘Under no circumstances shall medical units be used to shield military objectives from attack.

Zenger and News Talk Florida will continue to give daily updates on the Israel – Hamas war.