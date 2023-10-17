Live Video Coverage of the Israel – Hamas War: The crisis deepens in Gaza

More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israel invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas’ leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.

The war that began Oct. 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides, with more than 4,000 dead.

Here’s the latest on the war:6 min agoLatest news on the warShare

Water has run out at U.N. shelters across Gaza and overwhelmed doctors at the territory’s largest hospital struggled to care for patients they fear will die once generators run out of fuel.

U.S. President Joe Biden is considering a trip to Israel in the coming days, though no travel has yet been confirmed.

An urban battle during Israel’s 2014 war against Hamas offers a glimpse of the type of fighting that could lie ahead.

Humanitarian aid is stuck at Gaza-Eg