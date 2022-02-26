LIVE Video coverage of CPAC Orlando: Saturday has plenty of starpower.

News Talk Florida
-

Women’s Breakfast

02/26/2022

8:00am

Terrace

General Registration

02/26/2022

8:00am

Panzacola G1

Breakout Session #1

Lock Downs and Mandates: Now Do You Understand Why We Have a Second Amendment

Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, Rob Smith, Tim Schmidt, and Rep. Madison Cawthorn

St John’s 22 & 23

More Brexits?

James Carafano, Miklos Sanztho, Raymond Ibrahim, and Rob Roos

St John’s 24 & 25

Rethinking Conservatism

Vivek Ramaswamy

St John’s 26 & 27

02/26/2022

9:00am

CPAC Central

02/26/2022

10:00am

Panzacola FGH

Breakout Session #2

Can CPAC Save Latin America?

Joseph Humire, Rep. Mark Green, Eduardo Verástegui, Eduardo Bolsonaro, and Hermann Tertsch

St John’s 22 & 23

Leadership Institute

Matthew Hurtt and Stephen Rowe

St John’s 24 & 25

Ain’t Feelin the Bern

Abraham Enriquez, State Rep. Joe Mitchell, Damani Felder, and Erin Perrine

St John’s 26 & 27

02/26/2022

10:00am

Opening Formalities

02/26/2022

11:00am

Gatlin BCD

They Can’t Shut Us Up!

Amanda Milius, David Harris Jr., and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

02/26/2022

11:15am

Gatlin BCD

The Commonwealth Counterpunch

Larry O’Connor, Charlie Hurt, Ronna McDaniel, and Ian Prior

02/26/2022

11:30am

Gatlin BCD

Put Him to Bed, Lock Her Up and Send Her to the Border

Kurt Schlichter, Rep. Ronny Jackson, Jack Posobiec, and Monica Crowley

02/26/2022

11:55am

Gatlin BCD

A Conversation with KT McFarland and Senator Bill Hagerty

02/26/2022

12:20pm

Gatlin BCD

CPAC: The Whole World is Watching

Robert O’Brien, Dan Schneider, Amb. Morse Tan, Miklós Szánthó, Giorgia Meloni, Jay Aeba, and Eduardo Verástegui

02/26/2022

12:45pm

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by Senator Rick Scott

02/26/2022

1:50pm

Gatlin BCD

A Conversation with Mollie Hemingway and Matt Schlapp

02/26/2022

2:10pm

Gatlin BCD

A Conversation with Mark Levin and Julie Strauss Levin

02/26/2022

2:25pm

Gatlin BCD

CPAC Now

Matt Schlapp, Mercedes Schlapp, and Matt Whitaker

02/26/2022

2:45pm

Gatlin BCD

A Conversation with Rep. Jim Jordan and Matt Schlapp

02/26/2022

3:15pm

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by Senator John Kennedy

02/26/2022

3:30pm

Gatlin BCD

Why the Working Class Hates the Democrats

Mike Wilkerson, JD Vance, Eric Bolling, Will Hild, and TW Shannon

02/26/2022

3:45pm

Gatlin BCD

Fire Fauci

Todd Starnes, Dr. Peter McCullough, Sebastian Gorka, and Rep. Matt Gaetz

02/26/2022

4:25pm

Gatlin BCD

Woke, Inc.

Mercedes Schlapp, Justin Danhof, and David Bernhardt

02/26/2022

5:05pm

Gatlin BCD

Lock Her Up, FOR REAL

Kash Patel, Devin Nunes, and Lee Smith

02/26/2022

5:30pm

Gatlin BCD

Power Play

Featuring Rep. Mark Green, Gov. Kevin Stitt, and Pete Hegseth

02/26/2022

5:55pm

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by Anne Bayefsky

02/26/2022

6:20pm

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by President Donald J. Trump

02/26/2022

7:00pm

Gatlin BCD

State Lawmakers Reception

02/26/2022

9:00pm

Terrace

Sunday

Catholic Mass

Father Frank Pavone

02/27/2022

7:30am

St. Johns

Protestant Service

02/27/2022

8:00am

General Registration

02/27/2022

8:00am

Panzacola G1

Opening Formalities

02/27/2022

9:00am

Gatlin BCD

The Moron in Chief

James Carafano, Rep. Lauren Boebert, Rep. Darrell Issa, Rep. Mike Kelly, Jack Brewer, and Buck Sexton

02/27/2022

9:20am

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by Larry Kudlow

02/27/2022

10:10am

Gatlin BCD

Desecrators

Mercedes Schlapp, Matt Schlapp, and Deal Hudson

02/27/2022

10:40am

Gatlin BCD

The Government is Dangerous to Your Health

Jason Rantz, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Brooke Miller, and Dr. Oz

02/27/2022

11:00am

Gatlin BCD

Biden’s Breadlines

Former Rep. Bob Beauprez and Larry Elder

02/27/2022

11:25am

Gatlin BCD

FAANGs Kill

Sen. James Lankford, Rachel Bovard, and Sean Davis

02/27/2022

11:50am

Gatlin BCD

Trump’s Ambassadors

Amb. Lynda Blanchard, Amb. Carla Sands, and Amb. Lana Marks

02/27/2022

12:15pm

Gatlin BCD

Sorry Stacey, you are not the Governor

Charlie Gerow, Rep. Jody Hice, Sara Carter, and Former A.G. Pam Bondi

02/27/2022

12:40pm

Gatlin BCD

Straw Poll

02/27/2022

1:05pm

Gatlin BCD

Power Play

Featuring Fmr. Sen. David Perdue, Charles W. Herbster, Jim Lamon, Rep. Kat Cammack, and A.G. Eric Schmitt

02/27/2022

1:20pm

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by Donald Trump Jr.

02/27/2022

1:55pm

Gatlin BCD

Live Performance by Lee Greenwood

02/27/2022

2:15pm

Gatlin BCD

