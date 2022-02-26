LIVE Video coverage of CPAC Orlando: Saturday has plenty of starpower.

Women’s Breakfast
02/26/2022
8:00am
Terrace
General Registration
02/26/2022
8:00am
Panzacola G1
Breakout Session #1
Lock Downs and Mandates: Now Do You Understand Why We Have a Second Amendment
Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, Rob Smith, Tim Schmidt, and Rep. Madison Cawthorn
St John’s 22 & 23
More Brexits?
James Carafano, Miklos Sanztho, Raymond Ibrahim, and Rob Roos
St John’s 24 & 25
Rethinking Conservatism
Vivek Ramaswamy
St John’s 26 & 27
02/26/2022
9:00am
CPAC Central
02/26/2022
10:00am
Panzacola FGH
Breakout Session #2
Can CPAC Save Latin America?
Joseph Humire, Rep. Mark Green, Eduardo Verástegui, Eduardo Bolsonaro, and Hermann Tertsch
St John’s 22 & 23
Leadership Institute
Matthew Hurtt and Stephen Rowe
St John’s 24 & 25
Ain’t Feelin the Bern
Abraham Enriquez, State Rep. Joe Mitchell, Damani Felder, and Erin Perrine
St John’s 26 & 27
02/26/2022
10:00am
Opening Formalities
02/26/2022
11:00am
Gatlin BCD
They Can’t Shut Us Up!
Amanda Milius, David Harris Jr., and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
02/26/2022
11:15am
Gatlin BCD
The Commonwealth Counterpunch
Larry O’Connor, Charlie Hurt, Ronna McDaniel, and Ian Prior
02/26/2022
11:30am
Gatlin BCD
Put Him to Bed, Lock Her Up and Send Her to the Border
Kurt Schlichter, Rep. Ronny Jackson, Jack Posobiec, and Monica Crowley
02/26/2022
11:55am
Gatlin BCD
A Conversation with KT McFarland and Senator Bill Hagerty
02/26/2022
12:20pm
Gatlin BCD
CPAC: The Whole World is Watching
Robert O’Brien, Dan Schneider, Amb. Morse Tan, Miklós Szánthó, Giorgia Meloni, Jay Aeba, and Eduardo Verástegui
02/26/2022
12:45pm
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by Senator Rick Scott
02/26/2022
1:50pm
Gatlin BCD
A Conversation with Mollie Hemingway and Matt Schlapp
02/26/2022
2:10pm
Gatlin BCD
A Conversation with Mark Levin and Julie Strauss Levin
02/26/2022
2:25pm
Gatlin BCD
CPAC Now
Matt Schlapp, Mercedes Schlapp, and Matt Whitaker
02/26/2022
2:45pm
Gatlin BCD
A Conversation with Rep. Jim Jordan and Matt Schlapp
02/26/2022
3:15pm
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by Senator John Kennedy
02/26/2022
3:30pm
Gatlin BCD
Why the Working Class Hates the Democrats
Mike Wilkerson, JD Vance, Eric Bolling, Will Hild, and TW Shannon
02/26/2022
3:45pm
Gatlin BCD
Fire Fauci
Todd Starnes, Dr. Peter McCullough, Sebastian Gorka, and Rep. Matt Gaetz
02/26/2022
4:25pm
Gatlin BCD
Woke, Inc.
Mercedes Schlapp, Justin Danhof, and David Bernhardt
02/26/2022
5:05pm
Gatlin BCD
Lock Her Up, FOR REAL
Kash Patel, Devin Nunes, and Lee Smith
02/26/2022
5:30pm
Gatlin BCD
Power Play
Featuring Rep. Mark Green, Gov. Kevin Stitt, and Pete Hegseth
02/26/2022
5:55pm
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by Anne Bayefsky
02/26/2022
6:20pm
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by President Donald J. Trump
02/26/2022
7:00pm
Gatlin BCD
State Lawmakers Reception
02/26/2022
9:00pm
Terrace
Sunday
Catholic Mass
Father Frank Pavone
02/27/2022
7:30am
St. Johns
Protestant Service
02/27/2022
8:00am
General Registration
02/27/2022
8:00am
Panzacola G1
Opening Formalities
02/27/2022
9:00am
Gatlin BCD
The Moron in Chief
James Carafano, Rep. Lauren Boebert, Rep. Darrell Issa, Rep. Mike Kelly, Jack Brewer, and Buck Sexton
02/27/2022
9:20am
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by Larry Kudlow
02/27/2022
10:10am
Gatlin BCD
Desecrators
Mercedes Schlapp, Matt Schlapp, and Deal Hudson
02/27/2022
10:40am
Gatlin BCD
The Government is Dangerous to Your Health
Jason Rantz, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Brooke Miller, and Dr. Oz
02/27/2022
11:00am
Gatlin BCD
Biden’s Breadlines
Former Rep. Bob Beauprez and Larry Elder
02/27/2022
11:25am
Gatlin BCD
FAANGs Kill
Sen. James Lankford, Rachel Bovard, and Sean Davis
02/27/2022
11:50am
Gatlin BCD
Trump’s Ambassadors
Amb. Lynda Blanchard, Amb. Carla Sands, and Amb. Lana Marks
02/27/2022
12:15pm
Gatlin BCD
Sorry Stacey, you are not the Governor
Charlie Gerow, Rep. Jody Hice, Sara Carter, and Former A.G. Pam Bondi
02/27/2022
12:40pm
Gatlin BCD
Straw Poll
02/27/2022
1:05pm
Gatlin BCD
Power Play
Featuring Fmr. Sen. David Perdue, Charles W. Herbster, Jim Lamon, Rep. Kat Cammack, and A.G. Eric Schmitt
02/27/2022
1:20pm
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by Donald Trump Jr.
02/27/2022
1:55pm
Gatlin BCD
Live Performance by Lee Greenwood
02/27/2022
2:15pm
Gatlin BCD
