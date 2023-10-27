Live Video Coverage: Maine shooter remains at large.

At least 18 people were killed in mass shootings at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night, sparking a massive search for a person of interest who is a trained firearms instructor.

Meanwhile, authorities urged residents to lock themselves in their homes and schools announced closures on Thursday.

WHAT TO KNOW

— Police are searching for a person of interest who is a trained firearms instructor.

— The shooting is the 36th mass killing in the United States this year.

