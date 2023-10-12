Live Video Coverage Israel: Israel bombards sealed-off Gaza Strip to punish Hamas

Airstrikes pounded neighborhoods throughout the night and into Wednesday as Israel stepped up its offensive on the Gaza Strip in response to an unprecedented attack by Hamas.

The war, which has claimed at least 2,100 lives on both sides, is expected to escalate. The weekend attack that Hamas said was retribution for worsening conditions for Palestinians under Israeli occupation has inflamed Israel’s determination to crush the group’s hold in Gaza.

Here’s what’s happening on Day 6 of the war:

