Live Super Tuesday Round 2: Coverage starts at 4 p.m.

NEW YORK – AP – For the first time Tuesday, the Democratic primary contest is down to a two-man race — Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. Tulsi Gabbard is still technically in the race, although she’s only won two delegates so far and is barely registering in the polls.

LIVE COVERAGE ON CBSN VIA YOUTUBE – CLICK HERE

According to the latest CBS News estimates, Sanders is only barely lagging Biden in the total delegate count.

These six states are voting on Tuesday: Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington. The state everyone will be watching is Michigan, which Sanders won in 2016. But a Detroit News/WDIV-TV poll conducted in the days leading up to Super Tuesday showed Biden leading Sanders by seven points. It’s also a crucial swing state for Democrats in the general election: President Trump won the state by just over 10,000 votes in 2016, becoming the first Republican to win the state since 1988.

Live coverage of Super Tuesday can be seen on the CBS News website or CBS News app. You can watch the CBS News livestream for free without authentication, which means you won’t have to sign in at all, just start streaming. (Disclosure: ViacomCBS is the parent company of CNET.)

You can also watch for free online at C-SPAN starting at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Cord cutters can also watch the Super Tuesday results with a live TV streaming service. All of the major networks and news channels will have live coverage, with CNN and MSNBC devoting the most programming hours to their coverage. Not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it includes the local network that you want to watch the results on in your area.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes all the channels news watchers need: ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and PBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

SEE AT YOUTUBE TV

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, but not PBS. Click the “View channels in your area” link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review

.SEE AT HULU WITH LIVE TV

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now’s basic, $65-a-month Plus package includes ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, but not PBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

SEE AT AT&T TV NOW

Sling TV

Sling TV’s $30-a-month Blue plan includes Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. Neither of Sling TV’s plans includes ABC, CBS or PBS. Sling’s packages are discounted by $10 for the first month. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

SEE AT SLING TV

FuboTV

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes CBS, Fox and NBC along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC but not ABC or PBS. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.