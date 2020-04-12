Live – Multiple Easter Sunday Church Services to Livestream from home this morning starting from Rome with Pope Francis to the Bay Area and beyond running all day long

It is the holiest days on the Christian calendar and we at News Talk Florida want people to stay at home but also to connect with your local church service. If you don’t have a local church?
No problem we offer some of the most interesting services from all over the country. If you don’t find a church you like search those available in your area by looking into your local archdiocese here.
Here are local church services and how to access them.
- Our Lady of Lourdes Church is livestreaming services at 9:30 a.m. and at 11:30 a.m. You can also watch the 11:30 a.m. service on ABC Action News.
- Grace and Faith Church is livestreaming and holding a drive-in service at 10:30 a.m. The address for the drive-in location is 13902 W. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa.
- Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg is livestreaming a service at 10:00 a.m.
- The River at Tampa Bay Church is livestreaming a service at 9:30 a.m.
- Radiant Church is livestreaming services at 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.
- St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church is livestreaming a service at 10:30 a.m.
- Pinellas Community Church is livestreaming services at 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 1:00 p.m.
- Park Place Church is livestreaming a service at 10:15 a.m.
- St. Benedict Catholic Church is livestreaming a service at 10:30 a.m.
- St. Scholastica Catholic Church is livestreaming a service at 10:00 a.m.
- First Baptist Church of Tampa is livestreaming a service at 10:45 a.m.
- Legacy Christian Church is livestreaming services at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church is livestreaming services at 6:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.
- Pope Francis will be livestreaming Easter morning mass on Facebook at 11 a.m. in Rome, which is 5 a.m. ET. A special sign language translation for people with hearing disabilities will also be available on YouTube. It will be repeated all day long if you missed it.
- From Los Angeles Pastor Chad Veach, who is friends with celebrities like Chris Pratt and Justin Bieber, Zoe is livestreaming Easter services starting at 8 a.m., and continuing every other hour until 8 p.m.
Viewers can watch on Facebook, YouTube or the church’s website.
- Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church – Viewers can watch on Facebook, YouTube or the church’s website.
- Miami based Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr.’s Vous Church
Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr. already has a fan in Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West — he officiated their wedding in 2014 — and now, he’s opening up his services to the rest of the world. Live services on Facebook, YouTube and on its website at 8 a.m. ET, 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday, with a Spanish translation available on YouTube at 11 a.m.