Live Coverage of the RNC 2020: The speaker’s list plus how to follow the action.

President Donald Trump is promising to outline an optimistic vision for America at this week’s Republican convention. He will speak all four nights of the event and has had a big hand in the convention’s production.

So, here is what you need to know about the 2020 RNC virtual event:

When to watch the 2020 RNC

There will be four nights of prime-time programming, running Monday through Thursday, from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

Where to watch the RNC

The major broadcast networks and cable TV outlets, plus C-SPAN and PBS, will cover the RNC extensively.

It will also be seen on the convention’s Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch pages, plus Amazon Prime Video.

You can watch on our NEWS TALK FLORIDA PAGE ABOVE.

Though Trump is expected to speak on all four nights, he will formally accept the nomination on Thursday in remarks from the White House.

Pence will deliver his nomination speech Wednesday at Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

Monday speakers:

Sen. Tim Scott

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise

Rep. Matt Gaetz

Rep. Jim Jordan

Nikki Haley

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel

Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones

Amy Johnson Ford

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Natalie Harp

Charlie Kirk

Kim Klacik

Mark and Patricia McCloskey

Sean Parnell

Andrew Pollack

Donald Trump Jr.

Tanya Weinreis

Tuesday speakers:

First lady Melania Trump

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Sen. Rand Paul

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Pam Bondi

Abby Johnson

Jason Joyce

Navajo Nation vice president Myron Lizer

Mary Ann Mendoza

Megan Pauley

Cris Peterson

John Peterson

Nicholas Sandmann

Eric Trump

Tiffany Trump

Wednesday speakers:

Vice President Mike Pence

Second lady Karen Pence

Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York

Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell

White House adviser to the president Kellyanne Conway

Keith Kellogg

Jack Brewer

Sister Dede Byrne

Madison Cawthorn

Scott Dane

Clarence Henderson

Ryan Holets

Michael McHale

Burgess Owens

Lara Trump

Thursday speakers:

President Trump

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky

Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California

Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey

Ivanka Trump

Ja’Ron Smith

Ann Dorn

Debbie Flood

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani

Franklin Graham

Alice Johnson

Wade Mayfield

Carl and Marsha Mueller

Dana WhiteF