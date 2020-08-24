Live Coverage of the RNC 2020: The speaker’s list plus how to follow the action.

By James Williams -

President Donald Trump is promising to outline an optimistic vision for America at this week’s Republican convention. He will speak all four nights of the event and has had a big hand in the convention’s production.

So, here is what you need to know about the 2020 RNC virtual event:

When to watch the 2020 RNC

There will be four nights of prime-time programming, running Monday through Thursday, from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

Where to watch the RNC

The major broadcast networks and cable TV outlets, plus C-SPAN and PBS, will cover the RNC extensively.

It will also be seen on the convention’s FacebookTwitterYouTube and Twitch pages, plus Amazon Prime Video.

Though Trump is expected to speak on all four nights, he will formally accept the nomination on Thursday in remarks from the White House.

Pence will deliver his nomination speech Wednesday at Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

Monday speakers:

Sen. Tim Scott
House Republican Whip Steve Scalise
Rep. Matt Gaetz
Rep. Jim Jordan
Nikki Haley
Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel
Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones
Amy Johnson Ford
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Natalie Harp
Charlie Kirk
Kim Klacik
Mark and Patricia McCloskey
Sean Parnell
Andrew Pollack
Donald Trump Jr.
Tanya Weinreis

Tuesday speakers:

First lady Melania Trump
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Sen. Rand Paul
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Pam Bondi
Abby Johnson
Jason Joyce
Navajo Nation vice president Myron Lizer
Mary Ann Mendoza
Megan Pauley
Cris Peterson
John Peterson
Nicholas Sandmann
Eric Trump
Tiffany Trump

Wednesday speakers:

Vice President Mike Pence
Second lady Karen Pence
Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee
Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas
Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York
Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York
Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell
White House adviser to the president Kellyanne Conway
Keith Kellogg
Jack Brewer
Sister Dede Byrne
Madison Cawthorn
Scott Dane
Clarence Henderson
Ryan Holets
Michael McHale
Burgess Owens
Lara Trump

Thursday speakers:

President Trump
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky
Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California
Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey
Ivanka Trump
Ja’Ron Smith
Ann Dorn
Debbie Flood
Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani
Franklin Graham
Alice Johnson
Wade Mayfield
Carl and Marsha Mueller
Dana WhiteF

