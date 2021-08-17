Live Coverage: Hillsborough County School Board Emergency Meeting today at 1 pm to address the COVID crisis in their schools.

Emergency School Board Meeting – PER THEIR WEBSITE

Tampa, Fl. (August 16, 2021) – The Hillsborough County School Board will hold an Emergency School Board Meeting on Wednesday, August 18, from 1-3:30 p.m. in the School Board Auditorium. Board Members will meet to discuss the latest district COVID-19 impact and will discuss the best way to mitigate against the spread of the virus, up to and including mandatory face coverings for all students and staff.

BE SURE TO CLICK HERE FOR LIVE VIDEO STARTING AT 1 PM

As of 7 a.m. Monday, 5,599 students and 316 employees in Hillsborough County Public Schools are in isolation or quarantine. Isolation refers to individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 while quarantine refers to those who have had close contact with a positive case.

The Board will allow for one hour of public comment. The meeting will be held at 901 E. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa.