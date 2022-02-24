Live all day video coverage of CPAC from Orlando 2022. Gov. DeSantis and Senator Ted Cruz are today’s headliners.

Orlando will be home to the 2022 CPAC annual meeting and while the stars will be there through Sunday today has plenty of conservative leaders on hand. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to welcome the gang to Orlando and Senator Ted Cruz from Texas will be an evening highlight for Day 1.

Prayer, Pledge, Anthem

02/24/2022

9:00am

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by Ben Ferguson

02/24/2022

9:10am

Gatlin BCD

Domestic Terrorists Unite: Lessons from Virginia Parents

Ian Prior, Jessica Mendez, Amy Jahr, and Michele Mege

02/24/2022

9:25am

Gatlin BCD

School Boards for Dummies

Veronica Birkenstock and Hannah Smith

02/24/2022

9:50am

Gatlin BCD

I Escaped from Communist North Korea

Dan Schneider and Lee Hyun-Seung (Arthur)

02/24/2022

10:05am

Gatlin BCD

Don Lemon is a dinosaur: The new way to get your news

Alex Bruesewitz, Rogan O’Handley, and Ryan Fournier

02/24/2022

10:15am

Gatlin BCD

The New Age of Social Media

Kaelan Dorr, GETTR

02/24/2022

10:35am

Gatlin BCD

Patriots Unite

Jenny Beth Martin

02/24/2022

10:50am

Gatlin BCD

How to talk to your neighbor without starting a backyard brawl

Allen Fuller, Jim McLaughlin and Scott Presler

02/24/2022

11:00am

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by James O’Keefe, President of Project Veritas

02/24/2022

11:20am

Gatlin BCD

Fighting Woke Inc.

Scott Shepard

02/24/2022

11:45am

Gatlin BCD

Are you ready to be called a racist: The courage to run for office

The Leadership Institute’s Stephen Rowe, Heather Sellers, Marie Rogerson, and Matthew Hurtt

02/24/2022

12:00pm

Gatlin BCD

Power Play

Featuring Rep. Andy Biggs, Max Miller, and Charlie Kirk

02/24/2022

12:20pm

Gatlin BCD

War: A Tribute to Andrew Breitbart

Larry O’Connor, Charlie Kirk, James O’Keefe, and Matt Boyle

02/24/2022

12:45pm

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by ACU First Vice Chairman Charlie Gerow

02/24/2022

1:10pm

Gatlin BCD

AWAKE NOT WOKE

Matt Schlapp

02/24/2022

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by Governor Ron DeSantis

02/24/2022

1:30pm

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by Lt. Governor Mark Robinson

02/24/2022

1:50pm

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by Senator Marsha Blackburn

02/24/2022

2:05pm

Gatlin BCD

All the News the Left Permits

Natalie Harp, Alex Berenson, Kevin Roberts, and Papa John

02/24/2022

2:20pm

Gatlin BCD

Obamacare Still Kills

Dan Schneider, Sen. Mike Braun, Barbara Kolm, and Tim Lee

02/24/2022

2:45pm

Gatlin BCD

The Invasion

Mercedes Schlapp, Tom Homan, A.G. Sean Reyes, and Julio Rosas

02/24/2022

3:10pm

Gatlin BCD

Victoria’s Story

Mercedes Schlapp, Sheriff Dennis Lemma, and David Siegel

02/24/2022

3:35pm

Gatlin BCD

War through Weakness, Elections Matter

KT McFarland and Gordon Chang

02/24/2022

3:50pm

Gatlin BCD

CPAC Central

02/24/2022

4:00pm

Panzacola FGH

A Speech by Kimberly Guilfoyle

02/24/2022

4:15pm

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by Alex Berenson

02/24/2022

4:30pm

Gatlin BCD

Power Play

Featuring Kelly Tshibaka, Kari Lake, Rep. Mark Walker, Cory Mills, and Eric Greitens

02/24/2022

4:30pm

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by Wayne LaPierre, CEO of the NRA

02/24/2022

5:05pm

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by Senator Ted Cruz

02/24/2022

5:20pm

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by Senator Josh Hawley

02/24/2022

5:45pm

Gatlin BCD

Welcome Reception

02/24/2022

6:30pm