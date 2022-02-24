Live all day video coverage of CPAC from Orlando 2022. Gov. DeSantis and Senator Ted Cruz are today’s headliners.

Orlando will be home to the 2022 CPAC annual meeting and while the stars will be there through Sunday today has plenty of conservative leaders on hand. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to welcome the gang to Orlando and Senator Ted Cruz from Texas will be an evening highlight for Day 1.
Prayer, Pledge, Anthem
02/24/2022
9:00am
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by Ben Ferguson
02/24/2022
9:10am
Gatlin BCD
Domestic Terrorists Unite: Lessons from Virginia Parents
Ian Prior, Jessica Mendez, Amy Jahr, and Michele Mege
02/24/2022
9:25am
Gatlin BCD
School Boards for Dummies
Veronica Birkenstock and Hannah Smith
02/24/2022
9:50am
Gatlin BCD
I Escaped from Communist North Korea
Dan Schneider and Lee Hyun-Seung (Arthur)
02/24/2022
10:05am
Gatlin BCD
Don Lemon is a dinosaur: The new way to get your news
Alex Bruesewitz, Rogan O’Handley, and Ryan Fournier
02/24/2022
10:15am
Gatlin BCD
The New Age of Social Media
Kaelan Dorr, GETTR
02/24/2022
10:35am
Gatlin BCD
Patriots Unite
Jenny Beth Martin
02/24/2022
10:50am
Gatlin BCD
How to talk to your neighbor without starting a backyard brawl
Allen Fuller, Jim McLaughlin and Scott Presler
02/24/2022
11:00am
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by James O’Keefe, President of Project Veritas
02/24/2022
11:20am
Gatlin BCD
Fighting Woke Inc.
Scott Shepard
02/24/2022
11:45am
Gatlin BCD
Are you ready to be called a racist: The courage to run for office
The Leadership Institute’s Stephen Rowe, Heather Sellers, Marie Rogerson, and Matthew Hurtt
02/24/2022
12:00pm
Gatlin BCD
Power Play
Featuring Rep. Andy Biggs, Max Miller, and Charlie Kirk
02/24/2022
12:20pm
Gatlin BCD
War: A Tribute to Andrew Breitbart
Larry O’Connor, Charlie Kirk, James O’Keefe, and Matt Boyle
02/24/2022
12:45pm
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by ACU First Vice Chairman Charlie Gerow
02/24/2022
1:10pm
Gatlin BCD
AWAKE NOT WOKE
Matt Schlapp
02/24/2022
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by Governor Ron DeSantis
02/24/2022
1:30pm
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by Lt. Governor Mark Robinson
02/24/2022
1:50pm
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by Senator Marsha Blackburn
02/24/2022
2:05pm
Gatlin BCD
All the News the Left Permits
Natalie Harp, Alex Berenson, Kevin Roberts, and Papa John
02/24/2022
2:20pm
Gatlin BCD
Obamacare Still Kills
Dan Schneider, Sen. Mike Braun, Barbara Kolm, and Tim Lee
02/24/2022
2:45pm
Gatlin BCD
The Invasion
Mercedes Schlapp, Tom Homan, A.G. Sean Reyes, and Julio Rosas
02/24/2022
3:10pm
Gatlin BCD
Victoria’s Story
Mercedes Schlapp, Sheriff Dennis Lemma, and David Siegel
02/24/2022
3:35pm
Gatlin BCD
War through Weakness, Elections Matter
KT McFarland and Gordon Chang
02/24/2022
3:50pm
Gatlin BCD
CPAC Central
02/24/2022
4:00pm
Panzacola FGH
A Speech by Kimberly Guilfoyle
02/24/2022
4:15pm
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by Alex Berenson
02/24/2022
4:30pm
Gatlin BCD
Power Play
Featuring Kelly Tshibaka, Kari Lake, Rep. Mark Walker, Cory Mills, and Eric Greitens
02/24/2022
4:30pm
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by Wayne LaPierre, CEO of the NRA
02/24/2022
5:05pm
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by Senator Ted Cruz
02/24/2022
5:20pm
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by Senator Josh Hawley
02/24/2022
5:45pm
Gatlin BCD
Welcome Reception
02/24/2022
6:30pm