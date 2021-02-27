Live All Day Coverage of CPAC: Day two of the conservatives get together with plenty of major names left to speak.

Day one of CPAC is in the books and there are plenty of big names left to speak. The most notable name on the conservative-based event is former President Donald Trump who will close out the weekend.
Here are some other notable names:
- Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
- Former HUD Secretary Ben Carson
- Former Trump Deputy National Security Advisor KT McFarland
- Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Actor Jon Voight
- Kimberly Guilfoyle
- Donald Trump Jr.
- Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi (Florida)
- Sen. Ted Cruz
- Sen. Josh Hawley
There is also a large presence from the Sunshine State with 10 speakers:
- Gov. Ron DeSantis
- Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez
- Attorney General Ashley Moody
- Sen. Marco Rubio
- Sen. Rick Scott
- Rep. Kat Cammack
- Rep. Byron Donalds
- Rep. Matt Gaetz
- Rep. Greg Steube
- Rep. Fiona McFarland
