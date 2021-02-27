Live All Day Coverage of CPAC: Day two of the conservatives get together with plenty of major names left to speak.

Day one of CPAC is in the books and there are plenty of big names left to speak. The most notable name on the conservative-based event is former President Donald Trump who will close out the weekend.

Here are some other notable names:

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Former HUD Secretary Ben Carson

Former Trump Deputy National Security Advisor KT McFarland

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Actor Jon Voight

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Donald Trump Jr.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi (Florida)

Sen. Ted Cruz

Sen. Josh Hawley

There is also a large presence from the Sunshine State with 10 speakers:

Gov. Ron DeSantis

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez

Attorney General Ashley Moody

Sen. Marco Rubio

Sen. Rick Scott

Rep. Kat Cammack

Rep. Byron Donalds

Rep. Matt Gaetz

Rep. Greg Steube

Rep. Fiona McFarland

You can read the full list of speakers here.