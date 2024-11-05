Live All Day Coverage: ABC will use their main network plus streamers Hulu, Disney+ and ABC News Live to cover the election

Wondering how to watch the 2024 election results and coverage? ABC News announced 72+ hours of comprehensive coverage of the 2024 election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, with special programming on ABC; ABC News Live, the 24/7 streaming news channel available on Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, Roku, Amazon, Samsung TV and other platforms; and ABC News Digital properties, including the ABC News app. Streaming coverage begins Monday, Nov. 4, at 2 a.m. EST, and network coverage kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. EST. “World News Tonight” anchor and managing editor David Muir will lead the network’s coverage. He will be joined by ABC News’ powerhouse political team, including ABC News Live “Prime” and “World News Tonight” Sunday anchor Linsey Davis, chief global affairs correspondent and “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz, chief Washington correspondent and “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl, chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce, senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott, senior national correspondent Terry Moran and Washington, D.C., bureau chief and vice president Rick Klein. Chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, correspondent and senior investigative reporter Aaron Katersky, chief legal analyst Dan Abrams and SCOTUS contributor Kate Shaw will comprise the “Ballot Watch” desk, led by the ABC News investigative unit, monitoring all storylines related to election integrity.

WATCH THE ABC LIVESTREAM HERE

Anchors and correspondents will report from across the country, as well as from both election night presidential campaign headquarters, bringing viewers the latest updates from key races and battleground states, including “Good Morning America” Saturday and Sunday and “World News Tonight” Saturday co-anchor Whit Johnson covering the Trump/Vance campaign, “GMA3: What You Need to Know” co-anchor Eva Pilgrim covering the Harris/Walz campaign, “Nightline” co-anchor Juju Chang in Michigan, “Nightline” co-anchor Byron Pitts in North Carolina, “20/20” co-anchor Deborah Roberts in Wisconsin, chief national correspondent Matt Gutman in Pennsylvania, chief business, technology and economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis in New York, senior national correspondent Steve Osunsami in Georgia, White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks covering the White House, correspondent Mireya Villarreal in Nevada, correspondent John Quiñones in Texas, correspondent Kayna Whitworth covering the West Coast from California, and correspondent Elizabeth Schulze will join from Arizona.

Political contributors Donna Brazile, Chris Christie and Reince Priebus will provide analysis for the network and streaming coverage.

“This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” anchored by George Stephanopoulos from New York on Sunday, Nov. 3, will preview Election Day.

“World News Tonight with David Muir” will feature special editions of the broadcast on Monday, Nov. 4, and Tuesday, Nov. 5, from the new election set before the network’s election coverage begins at 7 p.m. EST on Election Day.

Election Day kicks off with “Good Morning America,” setting the stage for election night with ABC News’ powerhouse political team live in Times Square on Tuesday, Nov. 5, and then bringing viewers the latest overnight developments beginning at 7 a.m. EST the morning after Election Day.

“GMA3: What You Need To Know” will air a special edition of the broadcast on Tuesday, Nov. 5, with Pilgrim co-anchoring from Harris/Walz campaign headquarters and DeMarco Morgan co-anchoring from New York. Additionally, “GMA3” will air another special edition of the broadcast the day after the election, covering the latest results and reactions from overnight (check local listings).

“The View” welcomes former Gov. Chris Christie to the table for “The Political View” on Friday, Nov. 1, to discuss the election with the co-hosts. Jonathan Karl joins on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5

“Nightline” will deliver extensive coverage leading up to Election Day, including a special “Race to the White House” episode airing on Monday, Nov. 4. The special, with co-anchors Chang and Pitts providing live reports from Michigan and North Carolina, will feature voter interviews from key swing states and in-depth reporting and analysis on the economy, the gender gap, recovery efforts post-Hurricane Helene, uncommitted voters, and the youth vote, particularly for first-time voters. “Nightline” correspondent Ashan Singh will report from Pennsylvania. “Nightline” will recap the latest results with ABC News’ powerhouse political team on election night as well.

“World News Now” will pick up the live coverage at 2 a.m. EST, followed by a special edition of “Good Morning America First Look” beginning at 4 a.m. EST.

ABC News Live will have extensive coverage for 72+ hours, beginning on Monday, Nov. 4, at 2 a.m. on Election Day. Coverage will be anchored throughout the day by Diane Macedo and Kyra Philips, who will bring viewers in-depth analysis from ABC News’ powerhouse political team, as well as reports from battleground states and key races. The 24/7 streaming news channel will also produce an election night preshow, beginning at 4 p.m. EST and anchored by Whitworth, leading into ABC News Live’s simulcast of the network’s coverage, which begins at 7 p.m. EST. Senior White House correspondent Selina Wang will cover the Harris/Walz campaign, and multiplatform reporter Jay O’Brien will cover the Trump/Vance campaign along with executive editorial producer John Santucci and senior reporter Katherine Faulders. Correspondent Alex Presha will join coverage from the White House, correspondent Faith Abubéy will cover the state of the race in Georgia, and contributing political correspondent Rachael Bade will cover Capitol Hill and the balance of power in Congress. WPVI-TV (Philadelphia), WTVD-TV (Raleigh, North Carolina) and WLS-TV (Chicago) reporters, as well as deputy political director Averi Harper, will also join ABC News Live’s coverage. Additionally, ABC News Live “Prime” kicked off “Race to the White House” programming two weeks before Election Day and aired a primetime special, “Protecting Your Vote,” produced by the ABC News investigative unit, on Friday, Oct. 25, with another set to air Friday, Nov. 1, at 8 p.m. EST.

ABC News Digital and 538 will have comprehensive coverage on Election Day, including a live blog with up-to-the-minute analysis and reporting from the field, as well as highlights of notable races and voting trends. ABCNews.com will also feature interactive, mobile-friendly results for the presidential, Senate, House and gubernatorial races. The ABC News mobile app will highlight real-time election results accessible directly from a user’s locked screen throughout the night, giving a high-level overview of the balance of power for presidential and congressional races, available on iOS and Android through Live Activities on iOS.

ABC News Radio will provide extensive live coverage beginning at 7 p.m. EST, anchored by Alex Stone alongside White House correspondent Karen Travers and national correspondent Steven Portnoy, as well as contributors from ABC News’ powerhouse political team. ABC News Radio will also provide affiliate stations with special reports throughout the evening. Additionally, ABC Audio’s flagship daily news podcast, “Start Here” hosted by Brad Mielke, will join the “Protecting Your Vote” series by highlighting the role misinformation and election subversion could play on Election Day. Mielke will be in Pennsylvania, connecting with voters in critical battleground counties, for a special episode airing Monday, Nov. 4. The day after the election, “Start Here” will post another special episode, checking in with ABC News analysts and correspondents around the country.

ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will report live from Washington and both Harris’ and Trump’s election night headquarters with ABC News multiplatform reporters Christiane Cordero, Reena Roy, Zohreen Shah and Perry Russom. The ABC News political team will also provide analysis to ABC stations leading up to and through Election Day and beyond. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.

ABC News Live Social will debut a “Reel in the Vote” series, showcasing Gen Z voters across the nation and the issues that matter most to them this election season, in partnership with ABC Owned Television Stations. Additionally, ABC News Live Social will share coverage in the lead-up to Election Day, with ABC campaign embeds providing a behind-the-scenes look at life on the campaign trail covering the 2024 presidential election.

There will be continuous, market-specific election coverage available across the ABC Owned Television Stations‘ linear and digital platforms, including deep-dive expanded coverage from the battleground states of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Marc Burstein is senior executive producer, and Molly Shaker is executive producer of ABC News Special Events. Seni Tienabeso is executive director of ABC News Live.

About ABC News: ABC News is America’s No. 1 news source, providing straightforward, fact-driven journalism across broadcast, streaming, digital and audio. ABC’s award-winning programs include “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Nightline,” “20/20,” “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” “GMA3: What You Need to Know,” and “The View.” Platforms include 24/7 streaming channel ABC News Live featuring “Prime with Linsey Davis,” ABC News Studios, ABC News Digital, ABC Audio, 538, and NewsOne. Based in New York City, ABC News is comprised of three U.S. bureaus and eight international bureaus, with a presence in more than 20 countries around the world.

