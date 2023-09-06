Liberal Radio Host Praises GOP Candidate For Seeking Term Limits

Harold Hutchison

Liberal radio show host Charlamagne Tha God praised Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley during his show on Tuesday for supporting term limits for politicians.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze up during a press conference in Covington, Kentucky, when asked if he was running for re-election in 2026 after suffering a similar incident in July, during a weekly press conference in the Capitol. Haley called the Senate “the most privileged nursing home” while commenting on McConnell’s episode Thursday, saying “you have to know when to leave.”

“Nikki is absolutely right,” Charlamagne said. “She didn’t say one damn thing wrong.”

Haley has called for term limits and mental competency tests for elected officials over the age of 75 since she announcedher Presidential campaign in February.

“I’ll stop [praising Haley] when she stops telling the truth,” Charlamagne said. “We need term limits and, you know, if you are going to stay in, you definitely need mental competency tests over the age of whatever.”

The liberal host also mentioned the health of Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, who was absent earlier this year after being hospitalized with shingles in March. Feinstein’s health issues and absence have prompted multiple callsfor her to resign, including from Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Feinstein is not the only member of the Senate who has missed time this year due to health issues. Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was hospitalized for depression and McConnell had a lengthy absence after falling at an event and suffering a concussion and a rib injury.

