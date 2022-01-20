Left-Wing Activists Trash AOC For Being ‘Fake’ At Protest Outside Her Office

AILAN EVANS

A group of antiwar and left-wing activists gathered outside the district office of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday to push the congresswoman to back legislation ending U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts.

The activists were protesting the U.S.’ support of Saudi Arabia, according to Antiwar.com, which is currently involved in a conflict with Houthi rebels in the neighboring country of Yemen. The protesters demanded Ocasio-Cortez “take action consistent with antiwar principles” and introduce legislation to end the violence.

One protester held up a sign that called Ocasio-Cortez a “fake progressive” and a “real imperialist,” while another held a sign implying the Biden administration loves “Yemeni genocide,” Antiwar.com reported. (RELATED: Twitter Restricts Republican Lawmaker’s Anime Parody Video Of Him Attacking AOC, Biden)

Video of the event appears to show the group attempting to enter the building in which Ocasio-Cortez’ office is located and arguing with a man who identified himself as a security guard, who instructed the crowd of activists to leave. After managing to skirt past the security guard, the activists taped posters to the walls outside of Ocasio-Cortez’ office with slogans such as “AOC bides her time” while “Yemen starves.”

The activists told Antiwar.com that Ocasio-Cortez’ position in Congress afforded her the ability to take action against the conflict.

“For a member of the United States Congress, as AOC is, what she can do is introduce legislation to invoke the war powers act,” one protester said. “We are here doing our part, demanding that she do hers.”

Ocasio-Cortez’ office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

