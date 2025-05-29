Kayleigh McEnany Reveals Gender Of Her Third Baby

Nicole Silverio

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced that she will welcome another daughter into her family during Wednesday’s segment of “Outnumbered.”

McEnany, who publicly shared that she is pregnant with her third child in March, revealed that another girl will be added to her family, leaving her husband, Sean Gilmartin and her 2-year-old son, Nash, officially “outnumbered.” She is also the mother of her 5-year-old daughter, Blake.

“We’re so excited and I wanted to add to our color wheel on ‘Outnumbered,’” McEnany said, holding up a small pink dress. “Sean is ready to be outnumbered and we as a family are ready to be outnumbered.”

WATCH:

Footage showed McEnany’s children picking at a cupcake to find out the gender of their youngest sibling. Her daughter excitedly exclaimed that the baby is a girl when she found the pink frosting inside the pastry. She brought her husband and her two children to the studio to announce the big reveal.

McEnany teased the big announcement on X before the “Outnumbered” segment.

The former White House press secretary announced her third pregnancy during a March 17 segment and said it was a “very special time” for her family. She described how her daughter enjoyed touching her stomach and kissing her little sibling.

“It’s very sweet, it’s been a special time, I’ve been pregnant during Christmas and during Thanksgiving and my daughter Blake now knows, so she runs up and grabs my stomach and says ‘let me kiss the baby.’ Just what came to mind is Jeremiah 1:5, ‘Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you,’ and then Luke 12:7 that ‘God knows the very hairs on our head,’” McEnany said in March. “It’s not just a message about my baby, it’s a message about all of you and that’s how much He loves us. And with all that said, can I unbutton my jacket now?”

McEnany announced she was pregnant with her son in June 2022, who she gave birth to in December.

