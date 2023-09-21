Kari Lake ‘Very Likely’ To Run For Senate Amid Reports That Announcement Is Imminent

Mary Lou Masters

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake is “very likely” to run for Senate in 2024 amid reports that an announcement is imminent.

Lake is expected to launch a Senate bid as soon as next month for the seat held by independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who has yet to announce a run for reelection, according to multiple reports. Arizonans are encouraging Lake to run for the seat, the Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed, where she could also face Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego in a potential three-way race.

“Ruben Gallego and Kyrsten Sinema are rubber stamps for Joe Biden and his radical agenda,” Caroline Wren, senior adviser to Lake, told the DCNF. “It’s time Arizona has a true conservative fighter in the U.S. Senate. The people of Arizona want Kari Lake to stay in this fight and are calling on her to run and she’s very likely to answer that call.”

In the 2022 midterms, Lake narrowly lost the governorship to now-Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs by less than one point, which she challenged in court.

Lake could face Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, potentially Blake Masters, who ran for Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s seat last year and lost, and several other Republican hopefuls in a primary next year.

An Emerson College survey released Aug. 8 indicates Lake is the current frontrunner of the Republican primary with 42% support, followed by Lamb with 11%, Masters with 7% and Brian Wright and Jim Lamon with 2% each.

Another survey from Noble Predictive Insights released Aug. 3 suggests that in a three-way general election race, Lake would come in third with 25% support compared to Gallego at 34% and Sinema at 26%.

