Jennifer Welch So Mad About ICE Shooting She Argues Legacy Media Is Pushing Trump Admin Messaging

Left-wing podcaster Jennifer Welch furiously reacted to the Minnesota Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shooting, arguing that corporate media was pushing messaging aligned with President Donald Trump’s administration during a Monday episode of “IHIP News.”

During a Sunday interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” host Kristen Welker asked Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey if he bore “any responsibility as a local leader” to “bring down the temperature” as volatile anti-ICE protests erupted in his city. Welch said on her podcast that corporate media was promoting a “horrific false equivalency” in its coverage of the shooting, calling Welker’s question a particularly “disgusting” example.

“The way that she asked him, ‘Do you bear responsibility?’ and then she very passionately said to bring the temperature down — this is echoing the propaganda coming from this murderous regime,” Welch said. “Fascism can never take hold if the press doesn’t go along with it. And what she just did there, that false equivalency, is the biggest part of the problem that has led us to this moment. This didn’t just all come out of a vacuum. This has been building and building and building. And it is an utter false equivalency.”

Welker’s question to Frey followed the mayor telling ICE to “get the fuck out of Minneapolis.” Welch attempted to justify the remark by drawing a hypothetical comparison to Nazi Germany.

“If the mayor of Berlin in the early days of the Gestapo, when they were going door-to-door … starting to make these cities police states and Hitler was flexing his arm before the concentration camps, but he’s seeing signs — this hypothetical mayor of Berlin — and you read about it later and you find out that the mayor of Berlin said to Hitler and the Gestapo, ‘Get the fuck out of Berlin,’ to me, that’s going to age very well … because I’m going to realize that this mayor understood the depravity, the dehumanization, that was already being allowed,” she said.

“And so, shame on NBC News for asking these false equivalency-style questions, for normalizing fascism, for normalizing murder, and saying that this mayor should respond in a way that, quote, brings the temperature down, when Trump’s fascist Nazi Gestapo and their little pink-armed piece of shit foot soldier murdered a woman in cold blood, was unarmed, turning away from him with her dog in the back seat, and her wife fighting for her fellow citizens of Minnesota to not be terrorized by these fucking Nazis,” she added.

Frey told Welker that he did “bear responsibility to bring down the temperature” as mayor, but mocked critics who were “offended” by his profane anti-ICE comment.

“I dropped an F-bomb and they killed somebody,” the mayor said. “I think the killing somebody is the inflammatory element here, not the F-bomb, which I’m sure we’ve all heard before.”

While Democrats have described the shooting as a murder, the Trump administration has maintained that it was an act of self-defense. The shooting occurred during a Wednesday operation in Minneapolis as 37-year-old Renee Good allegedly accelerated her car forward as ICE agents surrounded her vehicle.

