For many, the idea of franchised sports can be confusing. If you look outside the United States (US), in places such as Mexico, Spain and the United Kingdom, sports teams are based in a single location, and usually named after it too. Sure, they may move stadiums to new facilities, but they always stay in the home town where they are based. But with franchised sports in the US with teams such as the Tampa Bay Rays, that isn’t always the case.

That’s because the Rays are the franchise, Tampa Bay is just where they are currently based and the only reason the location is included in their name. That very same franchise could well move to Cincinnati, and the team would just change their name to the Cincinnati Rays. And for fans outside the US, it just seems crazy to think that a team you may have supported for 30-40 years, could just up and move halfway across the country.

That’s just the way it is though, and so fans of the MLB will be familiar with this concept. They’ll also be familiar with the concept of teams being split between two towns. Something that the Tampa Bay Rays’ owners have been working on for the past two and a half years. With plans primarily approved in 2019 for the idea of a split season with half a season played in St. Petersburg, Florida, and a “Sister City” in Montreal, Canada, hosting the other half.

However, those plans, for which the owners of the Rays have worked so hard to put in place, were put to a stop this week, to the disappointment of team president Brian Auld. “We put everything we had into this effort because we truly believed in it – we thought it was great for the Rays, for our players, for Major League Baseball, for Montreal and Tampa Bay. And to have the rug pulled out from under us like this is extraordinarily disappointing”.

But why was this move being planned anyway? What were the benefits to the Rays and would this have meant a full relocation further down the line? Let’s take a little look and try to answer some of those questions.

Tampa Bay Rays Randy Arozarena celebrates after hitting a two run home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game 7 of a baseball American League Championship Series, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Why was this move planned?

There were a number of reasons as to why the move was proposed, one of the main ones being money. Falling attendance numbers over recent years, which was made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, were a big reason, as it was leading to a fall in match day revenues. And at the end of the day, MLB franchises are businesses, so if they’re not making money, or maximizing their revenue, then there needs to be change.

Having a split season could have well resolved that, because it opens up a second city to build a fan base. Two lots of fans means the potential for increased jersey sales. It could also have benefited the two cities in terms of tourism as well, with fans potentially traveling to watch games in their sister city.

There could also be a possibility of more revenue with additional advertising opportunities as well, with an expanded target market now crossing the US and Canada. Especially with how the betting industry is now opening up more in North American sports as both countries see the legalization of wagering on sports becoming more common. We’re talking about partnerships and sponsorships