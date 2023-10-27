Photo by Haim Zach, GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today, visited the Tekuma* Authority in Yavne, which is responsible for carrying out the national mission of rebuilding, strengthening and developing the communities in the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip, which were significantly harmed in the murderous terrorist assault by Hamas on 7 October.

At the start of the visit, the Prime Minister was briefed by Tekuma Director Moshe Edri on the activity and functions of the Authority, and the cooperation with the various Government ministries. Prime Minister was also shown the various stages of the reconstruction process in the immediate, intermediate and long terms. Director Edri shared with the Prime Minister the feelings of the council heads and residents, and the urgency in providing quick and efficient attention.

Prime Minister Netanyahu visited the Authority building and met the teams working on construction and on rehabilitating the area in various fields including education, social services, health, housing, agriculture, infrastructure and reviving business activity. The Prime Minister was also briefed on the actions that have been carried out since the Authority was established last Thursday, including a meeting with local council and community leaders, and the allocation of preliminary cash advances worth NIS 51 million to the communities that were severely damaged. Director Edri told the Prime Minister that additional funds would be transferred in the coming days.

The Daily Briefing with Tal Heinrich of the PM Office

Prime Minister Netanyahu:

“We are going to pass the ‘Tekuma District’ law. This law will – first of all – provide funds, so you will not have to go with an outstretched hand to some raised fist, rather there will simply be a lot of money for this reconstruction as quickly as possible.

Second, cutting bureaucracy. All of these bureaucratic processes will be cut so that things may be carried out much more quickly.

Third, is hope. Hope is built on one important principle and that is security. We need to smash Hamas so that it will be safe for people to return.

In the final stage, we will be able to build and expand, and make this area very prosperous and safe. I would say that there is a primary national, even historical, mission here.

I would like to thank you for what you are doing; it is very important. Some of you also come from these communities. Well done.”

Also participating in the visit were the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Director General, the Director of the National Economic Council and the PMO Deputy Director General for Planning and Development.