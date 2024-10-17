Israel confirms Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in Gaza

Some Palestinians displaced by the yearlong conflict in Gaza see a glimmer of hope that the assassination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could bring an end to the war.

“When we heard the news of Sinwar, it is true that we were sad for him, but at the same time we were happy that the war could end,” said Um Mohammed, a woman displaced from Gaza City in northern Gaza. She said she wanted desperately for the war to end so she could go home.

In Deir al-Balah, where many displaced Palestinians have fled over the past year, others called Sinwar’s death “a tragedy” and noted that he had died in an honorable way.

“It will not affect the interest of the country,” said Ahmad Hamdouna, who was also displaced from Gaza City. “After the leader a thousand of leaders will come, and after the man a thousand of men will come.”2:59 PM EDTIsraeli demonstrators call for hostages in Gaza to be releasedBy MELANIE LIDMANShare

A demonstrator holds a sign about the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during a protest calling for a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Tel Aviv, Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Hundreds of people demonstrating in Tel Aviv are calling for the release of hostages being held in Gaza after the news of Sinwar’s killing broke.

The protesters chanted, “Bring them all back – now!” Others carried signs saying, “Sinwar’s end, end the war.”

“On the one hand I’m happy that Sinwar is murdered, but in the second, I’m really, really scared,” Ifat Kalderon said Thursday night. Her cousin, Ofer Kalderon, is one of the hostages being held in Gaza. “I’m scared about the 101 hostages. … They might murder them or do something because of the murder of Sinwar.”

Hamas militants kidnapped approximately 250 people and killed 1,200 during their attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Many were released in a weeklong cease-fire deal last November, but about 100 remain inside Gaza, about a third of whom are believed to be dead.