Ice Tennis Anyone?

For the first time, tennis is being played on ice, a concept founded by Tristan Knight, a Canadian sports enthusiast who came up with the idea called ice tennis.

The new idea of ice tennis is a similar concept to regular tennis, where it’s played on ice with skates or ice tracks. Ice tennis follows the same point systems as the regular tennis, but on ice with studs or skates, elbow pads, and a helmet along with a tennis racquet and foam ball in a hockey rink.

Same rules of hitting the ball over the net. It’s the same serving position serving the ball of the diagonal box.

How the idea came about in 2019, it all started with Knight’s research on his trip to Switzerland in a travel book where he saw pictures of ice polo. It gave him an idea to tennis on ice.

“I was getting ready for my trip to Switzerland. I was reading a travel book since I didn’t know the country well,” Knight said of how the idea came to mind. “The first thing I saw was ice polo with horses on studs. It came into mind tennis on ice. I thought to myself try doing tennis on ice when I get back.”

With this idea, Knight founded the Ice Tennis League, a league that he started where the currents and differentiations are current in the works. School districts and college programs have become interested in the sports as Knight has suggested people in his community play more often.

In Knight’s community of Edmonton, Alberta in Canada, ice tennis is becoming more popular among the locals where people of all ages. It’s a popular hobby for those who want to try something knew as Knight has been developing similar rules to the sport.

As hockey is the most popular sport in Canada, it’s said to be very expensive include the dangers involving physical activity in comparison to ice tennis. The NHL is extremely competitive to get into the league where some don’t make it.

“Unfortunately, hockey only goes so far, where it’s so competitive with the NHL. Ice tennis is a great sport for those who try to make it in the league, yet they can’t get in,” Knight said of alternatives about hockey athletes who can’t make it into the NHL. “This wouldn’t be a fall back, but something new for hockey players to try.”

For some who never skated before or stepped into an ice rink, it’s a perfect when playing ice tennis Knight said about for first time skaters.

When it comes to those of interest, people in the hockey community have been most responsive than anyone because of the language of skating on ice.

“I found out a lot of people a lot of people speak the language of beyond skates have a better understanding of the sport,” Knight said of people who have been responsive to ice tennis in comparison. “My goal is bringing people come together and light up and try something new.”

For now, it’s all about the passion of the sport and giving something new to his community of Edmonton. He’s gotten coverage from the news from the CBC affiliates

Knight has promoted this sport to the people in the tennis and the hockey community where he hopes to capture and win the people who love his idea.

“You can’t judge on it unless you’ve tried it,” Knight said in response to those who may not have considered ice tennis, “Look at hockey, how that got started. People watched how it worked and as soon as people played, they fell in love with it.”

It’s a new sport in the beginning stages where hopes to capture the hearts of those who praise where he’s won respect from people in his community of Edmonton.