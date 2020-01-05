How to watch tonight’s Golden Globes plus the red carpet show starting at 4 pm

LOS ANGELES – AP – Grab the popcorn, because the 2020 Golden Globe Awards are here … or they will be before you know it.

The 77th edition of the Golden Globes ceremony honors the best in both TV and movies airs live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. (Red carpet coverage airs on NBC beginning at 7 p.m. ET and on E! starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.)

The main event will also stream on Hulu LiveSling TV and YouTube TV live and various other platforms — possibly one that will, some day soon, score more nominations than the traditional networks and studios.

Here are the complete list of nominations:

Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie 
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22 
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy 
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice 
Jared Harris, Chernobyl 
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie 
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act 
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best TV Movie or Limited-Series 
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

Best Foreign Language Film 
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie 
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry

Best TV Series, Comedy 
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician

Best Original Score – Motion Picture 
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women 
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker 
Randy Newman, Marriage Story 
Thomas Newman, 1917 
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song – Motion Picture 
“Beautiful Ghosts” Cats
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” Rocketman
“Into the Unknown” Frozen 2
“Spirit” The Lion King
“Stand Up” Harriet

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy 
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method 
Bill Hader, Barry 
Ben Platt, The Politician 
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself 
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy 
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel


Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama 
Brian Cox, Succession 
Kit Harrington, Game of Thrones 
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot 
Tobia Menzies, The Crown 
Billy Porter, Pose

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture 
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes 
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman 
 

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama 
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show 
Olivia Colman, The Crown 
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve 
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies 
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

  

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture 
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood 
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes 
Al Pacino, The Irishman 
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood


  
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture  
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell 
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers 
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy 
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Animated Motion Picture 
How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Frozen 2

Best Director – Motion Picture 
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood


Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama  
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes


Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy 
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night


Best TV Series, Drama 
Big Little Lies 
The Crown 
Killing Eve 
The Morning Show 
Succession


Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama 
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet 
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story 
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women 
Charlize Theron, Bombshell 
Renée Zellweger, Judy


Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy 
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Rocketman
Dolemite Is My Name


Best Motion Picture, Drama 
The Irishman
Marriage Story 
1917
Joker
The Two Popes

