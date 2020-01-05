LOS ANGELES – AP – Grab the popcorn, because the 2020 Golden Globe Awards are here … or they will be before you know it.

The 77th edition of the Golden Globes ceremony honors the best in both TV and movies airs live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. (Red carpet coverage airs on NBC beginning at 7 p.m. ET and on E! starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.)

The main event will also stream on Hulu Live, Sling TV and YouTube TV live and various other platforms — possibly one that will, some day soon, score more nominations than the traditional networks and studios.

Here are the complete list of nominations:

Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best TV Movie or Limited-Series

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Foreign Language Film

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best TV Series, Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Thomas Newman, 1917

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts” Cats

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” Rocketman

“Into the Unknown” Frozen 2

“Spirit” The Lion King

“Stand Up” Harriet

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harrington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobia Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman



Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show





Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood





Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Animated Motion Picture

How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Frozen 2

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes



Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night



Best TV Series, Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession



Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy



Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Rocketman

Dolemite Is My Name



Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Irishman

Marriage Story

1917

Joker

The Two Popes