LOS ANGELES – AP – Grab the popcorn, because the 2020 Golden Globe Awards are here … or they will be before you know it.
The 77th edition of the Golden Globes ceremony honors the best in both TV and movies airs live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. (Red carpet coverage airs on NBC beginning at 7 p.m. ET and on E! starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.)
The main event will also stream on Hulu Live, Sling TV and YouTube TV live and various other platforms — possibly one that will, some day soon, score more nominations than the traditional networks and studios.
Here are the complete list of nominations:
Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best TV Movie or Limited-Series
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Foreign Language Film
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best TV Series, Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker
Randy Newman, Marriage Story
Thomas Newman, 1917
Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Beautiful Ghosts” Cats
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” Rocketman
“Into the Unknown” Frozen 2
“Spirit” The Lion King
“Stand Up” Harriet
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harrington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobia Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Animated Motion Picture
How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Frozen 2
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best TV Series, Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Rocketman
Dolemite Is My Name
Best Motion Picture, Drama
The Irishman
Marriage Story
1917
Joker
The Two Popes