How to watch today’s big launch from “The Cape,” on TV and all streaming devices.



By Tariq Malik from Space.com – After a delay due to bad weather, SpaceX’s historic first astronaut launch for NASA is now set for Saturday (May 30) and when it comes to watching the event live, to say “you have options” is an understatement. You’ll be able to watch the launch live online (of course) as well as on TV, cable, satellite and pretty much every streaming app around.

The mission, called Demo-2, will launch NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley into orbit on a Crew Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket. Liftoff is set for 3:22 p.m. EDT (1922 GMT) from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

You’ll be able to watch the SpaceX launch live here and on Space.com’s homepage, courtesy of NASA TV, beginning at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT). But NASA’s webcast won’t be the only game in town.

While the major news networks are sure to host their own special reports, read on for a guide at key webcasts and TV programming to get the most out of your SpaceX launch viewing. (We’ve bolded the dates and times.)

NASA’s webcast of the SpaceX launch will begin Saturday, May 30, at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), when the space agency will begin broadcasting live views of Crew Dragon and its Falcon 9 rocket atop Pad 39A of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA will offer continuous coverage that will run through the Demo-2 mission’s arrival at the International Space Station on Sunday, May 31. Docking is set for 10:29 a.m. EDT (1429 GMT) Sunday.

You’ll be able to watch the broadcast on NASA’s website here, as well as on the NASA TV channel if your cable or satellite provider carries it. NASA will stream coverage of the launch online via YouTube, Twitter and other social media channels, and is holding a virtual #launchAmerica event with video tours and other features for the public to watch.

Here’s a full list of the NASA streams available: