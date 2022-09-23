‘How Is Joe Biden Not Guilty?’: Jesse Watters Calls Out Biden’s Rhetoric After Politically-Motivated Killing

Harold Hutchison

Fox News host Jesse Watters and historian Victor Davis Hanson called out President Joe Biden’s attacks on supporters of former President Donald Trump Wednesday after a North Dakota teen was allegedly killed over his political views.

“It’s Republicans who are the problem, right? Not just kicking over a table. It’s gone much further. ‘Primetime reported last night on an 18-year-old man in North Dakota, brutally murdered over his political beliefs. By a guy who thought he was one of those ultra MAGA fascists Joe Biden warned us about,” Watters said. “Apparently there was a confrontation. The suspect, 41-year-old Shannon Brandt, said he was afraid for his life, so he ran the Republican kid over with his truck. So a lunatic kills a teenager over his politics, leaves him there for dead in an alleyway.”

WATCH:

Authorities charged Brandt, 41, with vehicular homicide after allegedly running down 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson who he claimed was part of a “Republican extremist group,” according to Fox News. Brandt posted a $50,000 bond and was released.

“They were the ones that told us words matter and beware of hate speech and don’t generalize and yet when the president of the United States says that 75 million people, and that’s who MAGA people were, live in the shadows of lies, what do you do with them? What’s the logical consequence of that?” Hanson asked.

“They wanted to charge Donald Trump with incitement, remember, for that speech he gave on January 6th and he was responsible for anything that happened after that speech although he never said anything that they could point to,” Watters said. “How is Joe Biden not guilty of incitement then if he is out there radicalizing half the country against ‘extreme MAGA Republicans’ and some lunatic goes and murders someone who he thought was an extreme MAGA Republican; how is Joe Biden not guilty of the exact same thing they wanted to charge Donald Trump with?”

President Biden attacked Trump’s supporters as a “threat to democracy” during a Sept. 1 speech in Philadelphia that followed other attacks, including a claim that Republicans embraced “semi-fascism” during a speech at an Aug. 25 fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee.

“We weren’t surprised that on inauguration day, Madonna said she dreams of blowing up the White House or Kathy Griffin has a facsimile of a decapitated head or people are writing articles in Foreign Policy about having a military coup to remove the president,” Hanson said. “They have been doing that for four or five years. And they know it.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

