How cows can help you stay healthy and fitter.

Dr. Michael Lange and Fortifeye Vitamins researched the best possible dairy cows to use when developing Fortifeye Super Protein and Fortifeye Grass Fed Whey Isolate. It was concluded that year round grass fed dairy cows that are free from hormones and antibiotics would be used. The milk from these cows would be pasteurized for only 15 seconds at 72 degrees Celsius. This keeps the delicate protein and amino acids intact so they are not denatured loosing the bioavailability of the protein. End result is a non denatured whey protein that has the highest biological value (BV) of all food grade proteins at a BV of 104.

A non denatured whey protein from grass fed cows will typically have 60% or higher omega 3 content in their milk versus non grass-fed cows milk. This higher content is crucial since the typical diet is pro inflammatory and already too high in omega 6. Drinking a milk protein higher in omega 3 will promote wellness and help the body fight off inflammation and infections. Consuming a whey protein with a higher ratio of omega 3 to omega 6 is a step in the right direction of anti aging and building a strong immune system.

Grass fed pasture raised cows are much higher in a very important fat called conjugated linoleic acid (CLA). CLA has some enormous immune system stimulating properties and positive health benefits. Studies indicate that CLA may also have some anti-diabetic and anti-cancer benefits, as well as be beneficial to heart health. Grass fed pasture raised cows have up to 500% more CLA than non grass-fed cows. New research proving CLA is great for the heart and other potential diseases.

A bioactive non denatured whey protein like Fortifeye Super Protein or Fortifeye Grass Fed Whey Isolate is one the best ways to stimulate the master antioxidant and detoxifier in the body called Glutathione. Non denatured means the protein has not been heated or altered. The key amino acid, cysteine, combines with glutamic acid and glycine to make glutathione. Glutathione levels continuously decline as we age and Glutathione deficiencies are linked to many illnesses, diseases and a compromised immune system. Replenishing glutathione levels by consuming a whey protein from grass fed cows is a great way to enhance the immune system and help the body to detoxify.

Lactoferrin, another key immune boosting component of whey protein, is a globular glycoprotein that has many potential health benefits. New research indicates that lactoferrin may have antiviral, antibacterial, antifungal and possibly anti carcinogenic effects. Lactoferrin can bind to a virus and prevent the virus from attaching to a host. This new science is crucial during the time of viral pandemics. Dr Michael Lange recommends to his patients and his talk show listeners to consume a smoothie daily using a good grass fed whey protein to enhance their immune system and help maintain muscle and strength. Dr Lange also recommends adding some raw local honey and organic virgin coconut oil with 2 organic fruits in the smoothie. During the time of viral pandemics Dr Lange feels this is one proactive step people can do that may have some potential benefits.

Grass Fed Whey Proteins are also high in specific Immunoglobulins, Beta-Lactoglobulin, Alpa-lactalbumin, Bovine Serum Albumin, Lactoperoxidase and Lysozyme all of which are responsible for a powerful immune system. Build a powerful immune system and fight against the viral invasions.

Whey Protein is high in essential and branch chain amino acids. Whey protein is especially high in a specific amino acid called leucine, the “Mack Daddy” amino acid for stimulating muscle synthesis. Whey protein is far superior to casein, soy, pea, rice, hemp, or any other protein for muscle synthesis. You can see all whey proteins are not created equal and whey protein is not just for improving muscle tone and athletic performance. Consuming a non denatured grass fed whey protein will help to enhance your immune system and strengthen your body to fight against viral attacks.

Dr Michael Lange also makes some other recommendations to help keep the immune system charged during the viral pandemic. He recommends eating a minimum of 10 servings of organically grown fruits and vegetables, eating fermented food daily and eating wild alaskan salmon 3 to 4 times per week. Many studies indicate that people the consume the most fruits and vegetables are less likely to be sick. Dr Lange has created Fortifeye Organic Blue Green Superfood that has 12 superfoods that are certified organic, fodmap free and gluten free. This is simple and easy to mix one scoop in a glass of water and drink daily. People with IBS can take the superfood with no digestive issues. The microbiome or gut flora is crucial for a healthy and strong immune system. Eating fermented food will enhance the digestive abilities of your stomach and intestines improving your immune system. You can take 2-3 probiotic capsules daily if you don’t want to eat the fermented food. There are many variety of probiotics you can purchase otc or you can order Fortifeye Probiotics online. Dr Lange recommends eating wild Alaskan Salmon for its omega 3, protein and Astaxanthin . Astaxanthin is especially important do do to numerous studies indicating it is an amazing way to boost the immune system. Astaxanthin is also the most potent natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory on the planet. If you do not want to eat that much salmon Dr Michael Lange has developed Fortifeye Focus that has 6mg of Astareal Astaxanthin plus 10mg of lutein and 2mg of zeaxanthin.