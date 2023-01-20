Florida, alongside Texas and California, tops the list of states with the highest number of reported car crashes each year. However, after being immensely successful in Europe, the Vision Zero approach is now gaining popularity in US cities, thus making road mobility and systems safer for everyone.

Tampa, although not as dangerous as Miami, third-most motor vehicle accidents in 2021, and the I-4 stretch between Daytona Beach and Tampa sees nearly two fatalities per mile.

But what is the state of road safety in Tampa? And what causes the most accidents? Learn more in this guide.

Tampa Road Safety: Key Facts and Statistics

To understand the state of road safety in Tampa and beyond, let’s start by looking at the Crash Dashboard published by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Recent estimates tell us that:

Florida reported 386,180 car crashes in 2022, 3,126 of which were fatal crashes that caused a total of 3,355 road deaths.

In 2022, nearly 160,000 crashes involving injuries were reported in the Sunshine State, causing a total of nearly 246,000 injuries.

An average of 32,181 car crashes happen each month in Florida in 2022.

Hillsborough County reported nearly 30,000 motor vehicle crashes last year, which caused 219 fatalities and left nearly 20,000 people injured.

Among the crashes that took place on Hillsborough County’s road, 473 involved bicycles, 595 involved motorcycles, and 652 involved pedestrians.

Hillsborough County reported over 7,450 hit-and-run accidents in 2022, which caused a total of 13 fatalities and 1,852 injuries.

Some of the most deadly roads in and around Tampa include Hillsborough Avenue, Florida Avenue, Kennedy Boulevard, and 50th Street.

Common Reasons Behind Traffic Accidents In and Around Tampa, FL.

Although education and improved road mobility systems are essential to improve road safety across the city, there is a lot that individual drivers and road users can do to make their neighborhood safer – starting with learning what causes the most accidents.

Below are six of the most common causes of car accidents in the Tampa area and how to avoid them.

Speeding

Speeding on urban roads can do a lot more than lead to a speeding ticket! Indeed, according to statistics, speeding was a factor in nearly 30% of fatal car crashes. To confirm that speeding is one of the most dangerous driving habits is the fact that it causes 9% of all fatal car crashes in the Tampa area.

Rideshare Accidents, e.g. Uber

Just like in the case of most other large US cities, rideshare is one of the most popular and convenient transportation options in Tampa. But with the rising number of Uber and Lyft vehicles in circulation on the city’s roads, the volume of accidents involving these cars has increased proportionately.

Nonetheless, dealing with the legal implications of getting involved in a rideshare accident can be a complex matter. Because of this, those who have been in a rideshare accident in Tampa should not think twice about hiring a specialized Uber accident attorney.

Distracted Driving

Whether it is adjusting the radio, checking a message, eating, or talking to another passenger, distracted driving is a risky driving habit that leads to millions of traffic accidents across the nation. In particular, just texting accounts for 1.6 million car crashes each year.

Fatigue

Driving home after work or getting behind the wheel after a busy day is something that all drivers have done, often mindlessly. After all, 60% of drivers admitted to having driven while feeling drowsy at least once. However, fatigue, tiredness, and sleepiness cause over 100,000 car collisions each year.

Luckily, these collisions can simply be avoided by taking a break or opting for public transportation options!

Tailgating

While tailgating, drivers are compromising the time and physical distance necessary to prevent an accident if an object gets in the road or other drivers break suddenly. So, it isn’t surprising that this driving habit is one of the most dangerous ones to practice in Tampa and beyond!

Driving Under the Influence

Although considered to be less dangerous than texting while driving, getting behind the wheel when you are under the influence of alcohol, medications, or other substances can lead to a fatal crash. And, in the best-case scenario, it can lead to hefty tickets and fines!

If in doubt about whether you should be driving or not, always opt for a much safer and more convenient public or private transportation option!