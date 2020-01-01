There is nothing that says New Years Day more than the 131st edition of the Tournament of Roses Parade each year as the floats move down Colorado Blvd in Pasadena. As always there will be options to best view the parade with ABC, NBC, The Hallmark Channel and my favorite the local gang at KTLA TV channel 5 in L.A.

Both KTLA and NBC have been doing it longer than any other broadcast outlets. KTLA has done the Tournament of Roses Parade every year since the station went on the air in 1947 while NBC has been doing the parade on TV since 1954.

Featuring lavish floral floats, high-stepping equestrian teams, marching bands from across the globe, a star-studded lineup of talent, hundreds of thousands of spectators lining the streets and millions more watching the telecast worldwide, “The Tournament of Roses Parade” is the most popular New Year’s Day celebration in the world.

A grand tradition in every sense of the word and nicknamed “The Granddaddy of Them All,” NBC has been broadcasting this spectacular New Year’s Day parade for 92 years, beginning on radio in 1927 and then televising the event beginning in 1954.

Enjoyed for generations and celebrated by audiences young and old, “The Tournament of Roses Parade” is the perfect for way for you and your family to ring in the New Year.

Stream the parade on the ABC, NBC, or Hallmark apps, they do require a pay subscription. You can also take a seven day free trial of YouTube or watch it on the local KTLA TV 5 Los Angeles app for free.

You watch the Tournament of Roses Parade live at ktla.com/live and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ktla5/

Watch it here live at 10 a,m. Micah Ohlman, Leeza Gibbons and Mark Steines will give you all the details on the floats, equestrian units, bands, and tournament entries.