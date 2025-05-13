HILLARY BRIGHT AND HEATHER REAMS: Trump Should Embrace Offshore Wind

Hillary Bright and Heather Reams

Editor’s note: Big Tent Ideas always aims to provide balancing perspectives on the hottest issues of the day. Below is a column from Hillary Bright and Heather Reams, where they argue that support for wind energy is actually consistent with President Trump’s energy strategy, and that progressives merely used the industry for their own purposes. You can find a counterpoint here, from Steve Milloy, where he argues that wind is hopelessly useless as an energy source and the wind industry doesn’t actually believe in “all of the above” energy.

The Trump Administration has established an ambitious energy strategy to increase domestic production, sharpen our competitive edge and strengthen U.S. industries that rely on affordable fuel and power. A host of proven energy sources have been enlisted to reach these goals. To truly realize an all-of-the-above energy dominance approach, the Administration should utilize all resources and technologies available, where and when they make sense. As demand for electricity soars, we need every electron we can produce to meet demand and keep energy affordable.

Offshore wind is an incredibly potent energy resource, generating tremendous power from the steady ocean breeze. That power comes year-round, with peak output strongest in the mornings and evenings just as household electricity use surges. Offshore wind’s energy benefits are matched by economic benefits, providing a lifeline for skilled workers in shipbuilding, steel production, fabrication and engineering—including six-figure jobs that don’t require four-year degrees.

It shouldn’t be surprising that offshore wind enjoys support from a majority of Americans. Recent polling by the GOP firm Terrance Group found that nearly two-thirds of voters in 12 coastal states—blue, purple and red alike—favor offshore wind projects both in U.S. waters and off their own coasts. This support is critical, with several states—including Texas, Louisiana and Virginia—poised to take advantage of the industry’s many opportunities.

U.S. electricity demand is steadily increasing as today’s digital economy, including the growth of artificial intelligence, consumes ever more power. This requires us to prioritize investing in energy, including offshore wind, as a critical resource. Just one data center consumes as much electricity as an entire town. Nationwide, electricity demand is projected to grow at record rates—and right now, we don’t have nearly enough new domestic sources coming online to meet this looming challenge.

The abundant wind power available off our coasts should be seen for the valuable resource it provides at a moment of increasing need. In addition, this utility-scale power source strengthens the backbone of another vital U.S. industry. Just as offshore wind springs from oil and gas know-how, so does its U.S. supply chain support those at the heart of the oil and gas industry. From crewing vessels to supply boats to a $700 million dollar heavy-lift vessel nearing completion in a Texas shipyard, offshore wind is creating a new customer base for America’s oil and gas supply chain. Those maritime suppliers are a key priority of this Administration, which recently issued an executive order on “Restoring US Maritime Dominance” to stimulate investment in our country’s venerable shipbuilding industry.

We understand why some Americans could view offshore wind negatively. The Biden Administration leveraged offshore wind as a tool for progressive priorities like climate and environmental justice—vague ideas with wide interpretation—that were seemingly aimed solely at “Blue States.” Meanwhile, their approach included over-regulating, overpricing and reducing access to other vital American energy resources—further politicizing our energy options.

In his last days in office, President Biden withdrew more than 625 million acres of federal waters from future oil and gas leasing—the largest withdrawal in U.S. history—encompassing the entire Atlantic coast, eastern Gulf of America and Pacific outer continental shelf off Washington, Oregon and California. But limiting energy options and reducing supply of domestic resources runs contrary to achieving energy independence, advancing American manufacturing and keeping energy prices in check.

While President Biden sought to polarize American energy and disparage our oil and gas industry, the Trump Administration offers viable alternatives for accelerating access to our energy resources. We support that desire and believe that maximizing use of our domestic energy resources should apply to all resources we have in hand.

Offshore wind was born from expertise gained on oil rigs in harsh seas. It can play an important role in strengthening U.S. energy independence and economic resilience. By shoring up electricity supply deficits in densely populated coastal areas where new power sources are most challenging to build, the Administration can put the nation on track to maximize its all-of-the-above energy approach. This America first strategy should focus on all resources that help achieve our goals, including offshore wind projects, and particularly those that have successfully undergone the lengthy, comprehensive and complete permitting processes required of such projects.

The Administration’s energy policies embrace one fundamental truth: electrons are nonpartisan. Different resources thrive in different conditions and should be brought to bear where they are most plentiful. Republicans have a long and proud history of championing competition, innovation and economic growth. Governments that pick winners and losers seldom return the best results. It’s high time to embrace offshore wind to help deliver the President’s energy dominance agenda. Offshore wind can be pivotal in advancing that strategy and we should harness its full potential.

Heather Reams is president of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES), a group focused on conservative solutions to address our nation’s energy and environmental security while increasing America’s competitive edge. Hillary Bright is the executive director of Turn Forward, an independent non-profit dedicated to advancing the role of offshore wind energy in the U.S. economy.

