‘Hair Gel … Into His Brain’: Fox Panel Mocks Gavin Newsom Over Threat To Prosecute DeSantis

Harold Hutchison

Panelists on “Outnumbered” mocked Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California’s threats to prosecute Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida over flights of migrants sent to Sacramento.

At least two flights carrying migrants landed in Sacramento, prompting Newsom to threaten DeSantis with kidnapping charges in a post on Twitter. Over 1.2 million illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2023, according to data released by Customs and Border Protection (CBP), following 2,378,944 encounters in fiscal year 2022 and 1,734,686 in fiscal year 2021, while Fox News reported another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP in fiscal year 2022.

Republican Govs. Doug Ducey of Arizona and Greg Abbott of Texas began busing migrants to cities like Washington, D.C., Chicago and New York City in 2022.

“I think something about that hair gel or something has gotten into his brain,” Kym Douglas said.

“@RonDeSantis you small, pathetic man,” Newsom tweeted Monday. “This isn’t Martha’s Vineyard. Kidnapping charges? Read the following.”

Newsom posted a link and a graphic showing California’s penal code relating to kidnapping. Florida officials released exclusive video to the Daily Caller News Foundation of the migrants voluntarily signing releases and saying they were treated “super well.”

“I will say that Gavin Newsom seems very angry,” former MTV video jockey Kennedy said. “He should be delighted, that’s a sanctuary state. He is the governor of the largest sanctuary state and he should have sent Gov. Ron DeSantis a fruit basket and a handwritten thank you note.”

Liberals denounced DeSantis for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a New England resort town, in September 2022, with some demanding a Justice Department investigation. The Daily Caller News Foundation obtained documents showing that the migrants were advised of their destination.

“We knew this was a political ploy to begin with, we knew this was another tactic for attention grabbing that Gov. Newsom loves to embroil himself in,” Emily Compagno said. “But the fact remains, for someone that sanctions not prosecuting anything above $900, that has let his state fall to absolute ruin because of the lack of law and order there, for him to wield this, for him to cite this as an actual tactic and tool against another sitting governor, while ignoring completely the floodgates that deeply and detrimentally impact the Californians under his watch? It’s just a joke!”

