Grim Milestone: Florida tallies another record high daily deaths

MIAMI — Florida tallied another record high in daily confirmed coronavirus deaths for the third straight day with 253.

The Florida Department of Health says that raised the state’s total death toll to 6,586.

The new deaths bring the average reported deaths per day to 154 for the past week, second only to Texas in the current resurgence of the outbreak.

The head of a congressional coronavirus oversight panel sent letters to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and three other Republican governors Wednesday requesting documents to show how their states are fighting the pandemic.

According to the letter sent by South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn, a Democrat, Florida is not following three recommendations outlined in a White House coronavirus task force report. It says the state is allowing gyms to remain open even in worst-hit Miami and Tampa, permitting a larger capacity for indoor dining and not limiting social gatherings.

