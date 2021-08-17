Global Eco Army to host eco-fundraiser at the Wyndham Grand in Clearwater Beach



The mission of Global Eco Army is to plant 7 Billion trees worldwide in 2021. The mission of Global

Eco Navy in 2021 is to purchase 2 interceptors to Clean Plastic Pollution on both hemispheres of the

Planet to start.



To enable this mission, the non-profit organization has a goal of raising $6 Million. We are proud to

announce that Global Eco Army and Global Eco Navy have been able to raise over $100,000 in the

last 60 days between tangible and intangible Financial Donations.



It is proud to announce it will host the “Be An Angel Day” fundraiser at the Wyndham Grand in

Clearwater Beach on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Come meet the Global Eco “Angels” (volunteers) at

this wonderful and worthwhile event.



EVENT DETAILS:



Who: Global Eco Army

What: “Be An Angel Day” Fundraiser

Why: Purchase 2 Interceptors to collect plastic waste from lakes and rivers and kick start the planting of 7 billion trees in 2021

Raise $6 million to plant 7 billion trees in 2021

When: Sunday, August 22, 2021

Where: Wyndham Grand – Clearwater Beach,

100 Coronado Drive, Clearwater FL 33767

For More Information, Contact:

Alicia Valdes



CEO – Global Eco Army

https://www.globalecoarmy.org/

alicia.v@globalecoarmy.com