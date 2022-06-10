‘Get Back In Your Lane’: Tucker Carlson Slams Yellen For Focus On Global Warming, Gun Crime Amid ‘Imploding’ Economy

Harold Hutchison

Fox News host Tucker Carlson rebuked Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday for addressing gun violence, abortion and climate change while the American economy is “imploding.”

“I’m sorry, ma’am, you’re the Treasury Secretary,” Carlson said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” before he made a shushing sound. “Let’s talk about the economy which is imploding. Stop with your little abortion talk, gun talk; not your area. Let’s get back in your lane. You’re the Treasury Secretary.”

Yellen expressed hopes for action on climate change and gun violence during testimony before the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday, prompting Carlson to call out what he called “verbal bouillabaisse.”

WATCH:

“What are you looking at?” Carlson asked. “It’s called intersectionalism. It’s the new religion of government, and it allows bureaucrats when it is clear that they have no idea what they are doing to pivot and talk about something they know even less about!”

Yellen admitted on CNN last week her prediction about inflation “was wrong.” Gas prices have gone up 43.1% and food prices went up by 9.4% since April 2021, part of an 8.3% increase in the Consumer Price Index in April 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“The goal always is to talk about anything other than the economy,” Carlson said. “Why? Because they destroyed the economy.”

The Treasury Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.