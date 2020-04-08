FuelingFamilies Campaign by the Children’s Cancer Center

The current economic state due to COVID-19 has long-term effects on the financial security, quality of life, and future well-being of an entire family with a child battling pediatric cancer. The Children’s Cancer Center’s #FuelingFamilies Campaign helps ensure families have gas in the car and food on the table to provide for their children and be able to transport their child to and from the many doctors appointments while taking extra precautions for their immunocompromised child.

Make an immediate difference in the life of a child battling cancer while also supporting businesses by purchasing a virtual gift card to your favorite restaurant or gas station and in turn, the Children’s Cancer Center will fuel a family in need. All virtual gift can be sent to our Programs and Family Services Coordinator, Ashley Myers, at [email protected] or you can donate to the link below and we will purchase a gift card on your behalf.

ABOUT THE CHILDREN’S CANCER CENTER: For nearly 45 years, the Children’s Cancer Center has served the Tampa Bay community. With the help of incredible donors and sponsors, the CCC continues to provide educational, emotional, and financial assistance through 24 programs to meet the daily needs of families with children battling cancer or chronic blood disorders.

While other organizations are committed to finding a cure for tomorrow, the CCC is committed to helping the children and their families cope today. Please visit childrenscancercenter.org for more information.