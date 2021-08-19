Fox News Now Mandates Staffers to Disclose Vaccine Status or Wear Masks in the building.

According to reports from The Wrap and CNN – Fox News, leadership reminded staffers to upload proof of their COVID-19 vaccine status Tuesday, regardless of if they work remotely or in one of the company’s buildings. Tuesday was the final day to upload the statuses, which were requested in June, according to reports.

“All employees must enter their status no later than today, August 17th, by close of business,” wrote Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott in an internal memo reported on by Adweek and CNN.

Employees were told to continue masking “in small, confined spaces with limited opportunities for social distancing and where there are multiple employees, including control rooms.” Essential employees are required to be tested for COVID-19 on site once a week, either Monday or Thursday.

The requirement to share vaccine status in an internal database stands in contrast to the opinions on vaccines expressed by top opinion hosts on the network. Some, like “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade and primetime star Tucker Carlson, have been adamant that vaccination is a personal, private choice. The “Fox & Friends” co-hosts announced they were vaccinated earlier this year, though Carlson has refused to say if he is.

The network has run various PSAs from hosts and anchors like Steve Doocy and Harris Faulkner encouraging viewers to get vaccinated. Faulkner also hosted a town hall on vaccination earlier this year while primetime host Sean Hannity has even encouraged vaccination as outside criticism of the opinion hosts’ stances mounted.

Some media companies, like the Washington Post and New York Times, have told employees that vaccines against COVID-19 are a requirement for returning to the office and, in some cases, maintaining employment.

Read original story Fox News Now Mandates Staffers to Disclose Vaccine Status or Wear Masks At TheWrap

This story was penned by

Lindsey Ellefson of Yahoo News