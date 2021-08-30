Former Marine Slams Biden Admin: ‘We Don’t Negotiate And Ask For Permission From Terrorists’

Samantha Renck

Former Force Recon Marine Chad Robichaux joined the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck to discuss the Biden administration’s exit strategy and the risk of more attacks leading up to the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline.

WATCH:

