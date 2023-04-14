Florida Sues Biden Administration Over Crack Pipe Records Request

Erinn Broadus

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is suing the Biden administration over allegedly failing to comply with Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) requests regarding if taxpayer dollars were used to provide drug addicts crack pipes, according to a press release from Moody’s office.

The FOIA request was filed over a year ago, the lawsuit claims, and a federal statute says that all FOIA requests must be responded to within 20 working days. The request was in regard to Biden’s safe smoking kits, according to the release.

The Biden administration denied that there were crack pipes in the safe smoking kits, but failed to respond to the FOIA request verifying that in time. The kits were funded in an attempt to reduce harm for those with addictions and included things like alcohol swabs, steel wool and, in some cases, pipes.

“If Biden is using your tax dollars to buy crack pipes for drug addicts, you have the right to know,” said Moody to Fox.

Last year, President Joe Biden initiated a federal grant that would reimburse states for providing safe smoking kits. The grant program cost taxpayers $30 million.

In May of 2022, the Washington Free Beacon collected said safe smoking kits from five separate cities: Boston, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Richmond, and New York City. While the contents of the kits vary from location to location, crack pipes were included in at least one location from each of those cities, according to the Free Beacon.

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office and the White House did not immediately respond to Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

