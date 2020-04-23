Florida Rep. Ardian Zika has a challenge to the community.

Ardian Zika who serves as a member of the Florida House of Representatives, HD37 Pasco spoke to News Talk Florida about his commitment that the people of the Sunshine State get health care no matter what there financial means. He is supporting the Premier Community HealthCare a Community Health Center dedicated to providing quality and affordable healthcare in Pasco and Hernando Counties in their challenge to raise money for those who can not afford health care costs.

Thank you @PremierCHC & @RSAConsulting. Premier Community HealthCare (https://t.co/CX6kMZQ9rQ) is an important organization in Pasco providing affordable healthcare services to our community. I’m grateful for their dedication! https://t.co/vTvDza1P2F — Ardian Zika (@ArdianZika) April 22, 2020

They are doing a fundraiser to help those people in the Pasco-Hernando area who are in need at these trying times. Rep. Zika put forth a challenge to all those who can make a pledge.

Rep. @ArdianZika helped kick off the #PremierCHC challenge by donating $200 to fund 10 @PremierCHC patient copays! #TeamRSA is excited to share that we match his gift and challenge @WiltonSimpson to continue the impact momentum.



https://t.co/aZSpdiltd4 https://t.co/DyJtpvTl5y — RSA Consulting Group (@RSAConsulting) April 21, 2020

Here is how you can get involved. By clicking here you can donate as little or as much as you can afford.

For more information on the Premier Community HealthCare Group, just click here.