Florida News: MarineMax earnings, Orlando teen badly injured and a person dies at Port Everglades.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) _ MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $9.1 million.

The Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The recreational boat dealer posted revenue of $304.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $260.3 million.

MarineMax expects full-year earnings to be $1.82 to $1.92 per share.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl who fell out of a car window in Florida suffered critical injuries, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The teen was leaning out of the car window Wednesday evening when the driver hit a curb and the girl fell out, news outlets reported.

The girl has been listed in critical condition at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, FHP spokeswoman Kim Montes said.

Troopers were working to determine how many people were in the car at the time. The driver was a 19-year-old woman, news outlets reported. It’s unclear whether she’ll face charges.

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. (AP) — Detectives are investigating a fatal accident at a Florida port, authorities said.

Homicide detectives and authorities with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were trying to determine the circumstances surrounding Monday afternoon’s death at Port Everglades, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded to Sol Shipping, where they found a man lying on the ground. Rescue workers pronounced him dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was struck and run over by a large piece of equipment, the release said. The man was transported to the county medical examiner’s office.