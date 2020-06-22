Florida meets grim numbers as the Sunshine State reaches 100,000 coronavirus cases as deaths rise to 3,173

Florida passed 100,000 positive cases for COVID-19 according to data released by the state Department of Health on Monday while the death toll rose to 3,173.

The report showed the state added 2,926 reported infections since Sunday for a total of 100,217.

The state also reported 12 new deaths including a 75-year-old woman in Orange County, 98-year-old woman in Seminole and 98-year-old woman in Lake.

To date, the state has performed 1,618,540 tests, up 18,205 since Sunday’s report. It has also seen 13,119 hospitalizations, 82 additional since Sunday.

Reported infections were down from four straight days over 3,000 including the biggest single day of positive cases of more than 4,000 reported in Saturday morning’s update.

From Sunday to Sunday, Florida saw 21,723 new reported cases, the highest amount in a one-week period since the pandemic began. The state also saw 230 more deaths this week, and 190,343 tests administered.

On Saturday, DeSantis said the “vast majority” of new cases are younger patients who show no symptoms and don’t have “huge clinical consequences.” The governor stopped short of raising an alarm call, but did acknowledge the increasing rate of cases while encouraging people to adhere to preventive measures.

However, the increase in testing numbers and in case numbers are rising at different rates. Testing appears to be slowing down, while the percentage of positive results appears to be steadily growing.

The state reported Monday that about 7.7% of Sunday’s new patients were positive for COVID-19, the lowest rate in six days. Friday’s rate was the highest in recent weeks at 12.4%.

Central Florida now has 13,013 cases, an increase of 655 from a day earlier. There are 243 new cases in Orange for a total of 5,157; 183 in Polk for 2,225; 45 in Volusia for 1,263; 28 in Osceola for 1,080; 96 in Seminole for 1,361; 28 in Brevard for 878; 30 in Lake for 763; and two in Sumter for 286. (See details on all Central Florida cases here).

South Florida, home to 29% of Florida’s population, remains the hardest-hit region, accounting for 48% of cases with 48,509 total. That includes 810 new cases reported Monday among Miami-Dade (26,239), Broward (11,327), and Palm .

Some of the quotes and stats in this story came from the Associated Press and The Orlando Sentinel.