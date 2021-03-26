EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Smugglers Use Inflatable Raft To Transport Illegal Immigrants, Including Young Children, Into The US

Kaylee Greenlee

RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Photos taken by the Daily Caller News Foundation show smugglers illegally transporting migrants, including young children, across the Rio Grande River in Rincon Village near McAllen, Texas on Wednesday.

The smugglers used a Seahawk 4 inflatable boat that costs nearly $245 on Amazon to transport migrants across the Rio Grande River so they could illegally cross into the U.S. Hidalgo County Constable officials encountered over 100 illegal immigrants.

Hidalgo County Constable officials collected information such as country of origin and the ages of the illegal immigrants before directing them to a nearby Customs and Border Protection processing facility.

Kaylee Greenlee on March 25, 2021

RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Photos taken by the Daily Caller News Foundation show smugglers illegally transporting migrants, including young children, across the Rio Grande River in Rincon Village near McAllen, Texas on Wednesday.

The smugglers used a Seahawk 4 inflatable boat that costs nearly $245 on Amazon to transport migrants across the Rio Grande River so they could illegally cross into the U.S. Hidalgo County Constable officials encountered over 100 illegal immigrants.

Hidalgo County Constable officials collected information such as country of origin and the ages of the illegal immigrants before directing them to a nearby Customs and Border Protection processing facility.

Migrants, with help from smugglers, board an inflatable raft in the Rio Grande River so they can illegally cross into the Rincon Village near McAllen, Texas, on March 24, 2021. (Kaylee Greenlee. – Daily Caller News Foundation)

A smuggler paddles an inflatable raft to transport migrants across the Rio Grande River so they can illegally cross into the Rincon Village near McAllen, Texas, on March 24, 2021. (Kaylee Greenlee. – Daily Caller News Foundation)

“This is way worse than in 2019,” a Hidalgo County Constable told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “People need to come see it for themselves.” pic.twitter.com/BvYqcBr2wq — Kaylee Greenlee Beal (@kayleegreenlee) March 25, 2021

The smugglers appeared to take photographs or videos on cell phones as another rowed the migrants towards the U.S. side of the Rio Grande River into Rincon Village.

Once the illegal immigrants reached the river bank they had to climb through dense brush, including thorns, up a steep slope to reach U.S. law enforcement officials.

Migrants board an inflatable raft smugglers were using to transport migrants across the Rio Grande River so they can illegally cross into the Rincon Village near McAllen, Texas, on March 24, 2021. (Kaylee Greenlee. – Daily Caller News Foundation)

A smugglers appears to use a cell phone to capture photo or video as another uses an inflatable raft to transport migrants across the Rio Grande River so they can illegally cross into the Rincon Village near McAllen, Texas, on March 24, 2021. (Kaylee Greenlee. – Daily Caller News Foundation)

One of the Hidalgo County Constable officials on scene said smugglers are using TikTok to share content of them successfully smuggling migrants and to advertise their services.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.