EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Haley To Sign Pro-Parental Rights In Education Pledge Amid 2024 Bid

Mary Lou Masters

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will sign parental rights group Moms for Liberty’s “Parent Pledge” in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

The former U.N. Ambassador will sign onto the pledge to protect parental rights in education, health care and “moral upbringing” at an event in Manchester, New Hampshire, alongside Moms for Liberty’s co-founder. Haley, who has two children and is the only female in the Republican presidential primary field, previously spoke at the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors Summit in Philadelphia in late June.

“From the federal government to local school boards, parents have been told they don’t matter. That’s going to end under my administration,” Haley told the DCNF in a statement. “I’m proud to be a mom for liberty, and I’m proud to sign Moms For Liberty’s Parent Pledge because the most important thing we can do for our children is to empower parents.”

The location of the signing is significant, as a Manchester mother is suing the school board for keeping children’s classroom behavior as it relates to sex and gender hidden from parents, the New Hampshire Journal reported. The school district maintains it does not have to disclose to parents whether their child is engaged in transgender ideology.

“I am so excited to be able to join Nikki Haley at this education town hall,” Tiffany Justice, co-founder of Moms for Liberty, told the DCNF in a statement. “It is vital for parents to know where all the presidential candidates stand on issues like the weaponization of the federal government against parents and public school overreach at the expense of parental control. We are excited to hear from Nikki Haley on these issues and more on the 6th of September!”

Join @NikkiHaley and @4TiffanyJustice for their Manchester, New Hampshire "Parents In Charge" town hall! RSVP here: https://t.co/8e4DPEWK52 — Team Haley (@TeamHaley) September 4, 2023

Along with Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, conservative radio personality Larry Elder and Michigan businessman Perry Johnson are the only 2024 Republican presidential candidates who will have signed the pledge, according to the Moms for Liberty website.

“I pledge to honor the fundamental rights of parents including, but not limited to the right to direct the education, medical care, and moral upbringing of their children,” the pledge reads. “I pledge to advance policies that strengthen parental involvement and decision-making, increase transparency, defend against government overreach, and secure parental rights at all levels of government.”

Haley is currently tied with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 10% in the key early primary state of New Hampshire, behind former President Donald Trump with 47%, and ahead of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Ramaswamy, who both garnered 8%, according to a Sept. 1 NMB Research poll.

The RealClearPolitics (RCP) average for a 2024 national Republican primary, based on polls conducted between Aug. 24 and Aug. 31, indicates Haley has 6.1% support among a crowded field of GOP hopefuls.

